This is how the actors of ‘The Walking Dead’ have changed after years killing zombies

The Walking Dead came into our lives in 2010 and swept it away. The zombie fiction of AMC has been on the air for a whopping 12 years and its universe has been expanding with different ‘spin-offs’ such as Fear The Walking Dead Y The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Other stories will also come in the future, such as the one centered on Daryl Dixon.

The series – at least the original – comes to an end this year with its eleventh season and, after so long, fans have seen how some characters died, others are still alive until now and some have mysteriously disappeared.

Therefore, in SensaCinema we wanted to see how the protagonists have changed of The Walking Dead after the fiction meets more than a decade on the screen. Some remain the same and others -especially the children- have changed a lot. You can see the images of the transformation below: