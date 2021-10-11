this is how the actress keeps fit

Reese Witherspoon is one of the most famous actresses in the world and, even though she is now 41, she still looks like a little girl. She is blonde, she has blue eyes, a dazzling smile and her beauty is so natural that it leaves everyone speechless. Here are its secrets to keep fit.

Reese Witherspoon is one of the most famous actresses in the world and, even though she is now 41, she still looks like a little girl. She is blonde, she has blue eyes, a dazzling smile and her beauty is so natural that it leaves everyone speechless. The peculiar thing is that, when she is in the company of her 17-year-old daughter, Ava, many mistake her for her sister. Green smoothie, coffee in the morning, regular physical activity: these are the secrets used by the star to look 20 years younger.

He drinks green smoothie – Reese is followed by nutritionist Kimberly Snyder and has become a fan of her green smoothie. It is a smoothie made with spinach, romaine lettuce, celery, apple, pear, banana, coriander and parsley and is able to keep the digestive system healthy, providing a high amount of fiber to the body.

Spends a lot of time outdoors – To keep fit, Witherspoon regularly practices physical activity. He loves running for at least an hour in the open air but does not disdain dance and exercises under stress.

Eat lots of vegetables – Of course, the secret to maintaining your ideal weight is to eat lots of vegetables and proteins, avoiding sweets, cookies and junk food. Kale salad and roast chicken are Reese’s favorite dishes – they are just similar foods that help her look so young.

Practice yoga – The life of a star can be particularly hectic, Reese Witherspoon, for example, follows a boutique, has a film production company, works in a television series, leads a family but still finds ways to relax. How does? Practicing regular yoga sessions that help her stay focused.

It takes care of the skin – Reese Witherspoon has practically flawless skin, just like she’s still 20 years old. Its secret is simply to hydrate and protect yourself with special creams every day: they are rich in nutrients, avoid dryness episodes and are a perfect base for make-up.

He drinks coffee in the morning – The first thing Reese Witherspoon does in the morning? Drink good coffee. It is a small moment of pleasure that he allows himself as soon as he wakes up and that he shares with Instagram followers.