This is how the actress who played Cindy Lou Who in the film The Grinch looks today, 23 years after its premiere.

Movie “Grinch” It is one of the most remembered programs in the audiovisual entertainment industry. The film was released in 2000 and produced by Universal Pictures and Imagine Entertainment. The script of this comedy is based on the Christmas story “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” which was written by Dr. Seuss in 1957.

Taylor Momsen. Source: Instagram @taylormomsen

“The Grinch” was directed by Ron Howard and stars Jim Carrey, Jeffrey Tambor, Christine Baranski, Bill Irwin, Molly Shannon and taylor momsen, “The Grinch is an angry, whining creature who wants to ruin Christmas for his merry neighbors in Whoville. The film review says, “Can a girl’s sweetness change his heart?”

Read more: Amazon Prime premieres highly anticipated film with Gael García Bernal and Bad Bunny

One of the most remembered characters of “Grinch” The lead role is played by famous Canadian actor Jim Carrey. But also, one of those who aroused love and sympathy was the girl “Cindy Lou Who”, played by American actress Taylor Momsen, when she was only 7 years old.

Taylor Momsen. Source: Instagram @taylormomsen

taylor momsen She is in charge of interacting with “The Grinch” in a different way and giving him his life back in the Who Society. His character is always remembered, as well as his gentle face. However, her physical identity has changed dramatically over time and she currently looks very different from her 30-year-old self.

Read more: HBO Max: the film with Angelina Jolie that is a true gem

The actress, who played “Cindy Lou Who” in the film Remember, has also worked as a musician, singer and model. Taylor Momsen has immense beauty and penetrating eyes. He has about 2 million followers on his social networks, whom he pampers with pictures and videos of everything he does in his work activities. Among the content he shared, some images are from when he was a part of “Grinch” And his fans praise him for it.