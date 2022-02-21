This is how the advertising market has changed

On Mad Menthe series created by Matthew Weiner, we were told the day to day of an advertising agency of the 50s among smoking men and secretaries who aspired to have a minimum capacity for professional development. Today, luckily, many of those things have changed. On average, people smoke less and, although there is still a long way to go, the labor inequality between genders is not so blatant. What has also radically changed if someone wanted to bring that series up to date is that its creatives would work on their ideas to be projected on completely different channels.

It has become recurrent and obvious – and sometimes too narrow-minded – that Google is the largest advertising agency in the world. Their income responds in an almost alarming percentage for the company itself of the many ways it has to serve advertising through its search engine and its many other services. But is that, in addition to Google or Facebook, now Amazon is also an advertising giant of colossal dimensions.

Such has been the turn of the tables, that all the publicity generated by global television, press and other media such as radio are equal to or less than the weight of some of these companies alone.

Only Google earns more from advertising than all the media in the world

In its latest results, and as Google did with YouTube a few years ago, Amazon revealed for the first time the figures broken off from its extensive, although perhaps not so apparent, advertising business. Your income, mainly from internal advertising on your marketplace but also with other channels. It is similar to YouTube or all digital and physical newspapers.

Specifically, Amazon reported advertising revenue of $9.7 billion in the fourth quarter, up 32% from last year, and $31 billion for all of 2021.

