This is how the Backstreet Boys went at the Emblema 2022 festival: Photos and videos

The Emblema festival brought with it a dozen proposals from different genres and generations to the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, but the highlight of this Friday was the American group of the 90s.

This fact was demonstrated when, at 10:15 p.m., the main stage of the Tecate Emblema was illuminated in gold to announce the arrival of Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough, who dressed in black, they made a large part of the public transport themselves to their adolescence to the rhythm of “I wanna be with you”.

Where does the talent of the Backstreet Boys come from, the group that yesterday Friday caused a furor in Mexico City? In 1998 it became known that it was due to witchcraft.

In one of the episodes of the series “Sabrina”, the teenage witch, the singers are playing basketball when they start drinking a soft drink that, moments before, the protagonist had prepared as a way to give talent to whoever it was.

Of course this is an accident, because the bottle with the preparation is lost for mysterious reasons, appearing in the gym and taken by the band.

The Backstreet Boys, formed in 1993, have caused such an impact in the artistic world that their presence in film and television, whether in front of the camera or virtual, was something that could not be missed.

How to forget when Sabrina created the Backstreet Boys… pic.twitter.com/XEMGtujIMe — Retro 80s and 90s (@80s_y_90s) May 14, 2022

In the comedy “Esto es el fin”, starring James Franco and Seth Rogen, they make a special appearance with a halo included, since the band is supposed to be in heaven for their good life.

During the ending sequence, AJ, Howie, Brian, Nick and Kevin appear out of the blue after the character played by Jay Baruchel (“The Sorcerer’s Apprentice”) is informed that he can think anything and transform into reality.

“Everybody” is the theme that begins to be heard, to later see the singers parade among the attendees of the celestial party, something contradictory to the original video of the song, where they were supposed to be in a castle and monsters.

“This Is The End” was a 2013 production that dealt with the termination of the planet by the devil, who brought people like Emma Watson, Michael Cera, Rihanna and Paul Rudd, playing themselves, into his clutches.

Two years earlier, the Spanish film “Three Cousins ​​and a Wedding”, starring Quim Gutiérrez (“The Last Days”), Raúl Arévalo (“The Minimal Island”) and Antonio de la Torre (“The Kingdom”), yielded him a tribute to the song “As long as you love me”.

The characters are different: there is the permanent “sick”, the heartthrob and the serious, but they must come together to get out of the mess that a celebration entails and they decide on something that made them a sensation when they were younger.

The steps popularized by the BSB, with some comedic dialogue and sometimes exaggerated movements, required weeks of rehearsals for the actors.

“I can’t be objective, I’ve been a Backstreet Boys fan for 17 years, the cousins ​​go out, I love this scene,” user Anuska Carter wrote at the time, in the fragment of the dance uploaded to YouTube.