This is how the band arrested in Spain for bank fraud using SIM cards acted

The Spanish National Police reports the dismantling of a new cybercriminal organization that stole money from its victims by hijacking SIM cards.

Hardly anyone is surprised anymore when we talk about cybercrimeand it is that the mafias and the hacks massive have already cured us of fright. In any case, you should be careful especially with your smartphonesWell, with all of your personal information inside, including access to our banks and financial services, these glass and metal sandwiches have become the great target of cyber thieves.

In fact, crimes committed through “SIM hijacking” continue to increase in recent times, with countless criminal organizations such as the one that the Spanish National Police dismantled just a few days ago, arresting up to 8 people in connection with multiple attacks by “SIM-swapping” to subsequently commit financial fraud.

The truth is that they are not isolated cases, because as the colleagues from The Hacker News told us, this time it was about a fully organized criminal networkwhose members posed as reliable representatives of banks or other companies to obtain personal information, duplicate the SIM cards of their victims and thus be able to obtain bank details to steal money from their accounts.

The Spanish security forces told it in their press release:

They usurped the identity of their victims through the falsification of official documents and tricked the employees of the phone stores to obtain duplicate SIM cards, where they then received the security and authentication messages from the banks, thus allowing them to completely empty the accounts of his victims.

This is how a hacker managed to steal millions of dollars in cryptocurrencies through “SIM swapping”

As you will see, it is not so difficult to get a duplicate SIM cardbecause despite the fact that the operator in question must request a reliable proof such as the DNI, many times the techniques of phishing, smishing and the social engineering are enough to perform a SIM hijack.

Obtained in fact the duplicate of the SIM, the criminals already will have access to most of our double authentication systemsso entering the banking apps will be a piece of cake and it won’t be complicated either empty our accounts by authenticating the operations themselves.

In relation to the news of the police action in Spain, apparently seven of the suspects were arrested in Barcelona, ​​along with one more person arrested in Seville, also freezing up to 12 bank accounts as part of the operation. According to what has transpired, the first frauds attributed to this organization date from last March 2021.

According to experts, SIM card hijacking is already one of the most frequent cybercrimesleading to the theft of millions of euros from the victims’ bank accounts and virtual purses, which end up being transferred directly and opaquely to countless wallets with cryptocurrencies which then become untraceable.

From the US FBI itself they even encrypt in 1,611 complaints of “SIM-swapping” filed only in the year 2021, which resulted in the theft of more than 68 million dollars only in the United States.

Be very careful with your smartphones and always activate double or triple factor authenticationWell, as you will see, it is no longer so safe to authenticate everything with our smartphone by sending SMS messages with confirmation codes.

Right here we leave you an article that explains a little more in detail about the crimes of “SIM kidnapping”:

What is SIM-swapping and why you should be careful with this widespread mobile scam

