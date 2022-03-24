this is how the best All in One are

The Asian firm is one of the great exponents when it comes to choosing computer products with which to work in the best conditions. And we have the best examples in his All in One Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 3. TIO Flex, and its new ThinkVision P27q-30 and P27h-30 monitorslatest products of the company and that are perfect for a professional environment.

The computer giant knows that each user may have different needs in their work environment, so it has not hesitated to diversify its products to cover the greatest number of possibilities.

Express your productivity with Windows 11

Lenovo wants you to enjoy the best user experience when betting on its computer equipment, so all models have Windows 11the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system to improve your productivity.

Their main weapons? A renewed interface to offer a much more pleasant visual environment, possibility to install Android applications, improved default applications… Without a doubt, endless improvements that make the best option to jump to the latest version of this OS. And all Lenovo PCs come with Windows 11 pre-installed so you don’t have to worry about a thing.

All in One ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 3

The first product we want to talk to you about is your Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 3, a new all in one computer that will more than satisfy the needs of the most demanding users.

For a start, the Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 3 is a very compact All in One so that space is not a problem. For this, it has a 23.8-inch screen and QHD resolution, in addition to 250 nits of brightness to offer a multimedia section beyond any doubt.

Highlight the reclining camera located on the screen and that will also help you to unlock the computer without having to touch anything through ThinkShield, the security tool that Lenovo implements to its most complete computers. How could it be otherwise? this Lenovo AIO works with Windows 11so you can enjoy that extra security that Windows Hello offers.

Isn’t that enough for you? You know that Privacy Guard It will take care of ensuring that nobody looks at your screen through a technology that darkens the panel for those who are not right in front of it. The result is impressive!

As if that were not enough, this All in One from Lenovo includes a module with external microphones, noise cancellation and four speakers signed by Harman that will turn the ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 3 into a perfect video conferencing center for work.

As for the technical characteristics, This product has been designed for a professional environment, so it has more than enough hardware to work comfortably.

For this, it has different configurations that include the latest Intel Core processors, up to 64GB DDR5 RAM, up to 1TB M.2 PCIe disk, optional NVIDIA GN18-S5 2GB GDDR6 graphics and all kinds of connectivity options. A product of the most complete and that lIt will hit the market in July.

UNCLE Flex

Another excellent solution to work with is the UNCLE Flex. A versatile Tiny-in-One that stands out for being modular, offering flexibility and compatibility that make the difference. More than anything because you can choose the configuration that best suits you.

To start with, we recommend you go for TIO Flex Stand, the base that allows you to connect Tiny Gen 4 to Gen 8 units in the most comfortable way and use it on your desk. Plus, you’ll be able to add optional ThinkVision T series monitors with 22″, 24″ and 27″9 screens with or without VoIP functionality so you can configure your PC the way you want. Do you prefer to use your own monitor? UNCLE Flex offers VESA 100×100 support so you won’t have any problem.

The best of all is that TIO Flex is easy to upgrade and repair, so it is a product that protects your investment in the long term since you will only have to buy updated components when necessary, instead of renewing the equipment completely. The TIO Flex will hit the market from August.

ThinkVision P27h-30 and P27q-30 Monitors

We could not forget about its new Lenovo ThinkVision P27h-30 and P27q-30 monitors. These solutions have been created to meet the demand of customers seeking professional monitors.

To do this, they have a borderless front frame so that your 27-inch screen and QHD resolution shine brighter than ever. Its features include 95% DCI-P3, 99% sRGB, BT.709 colors and compatibility with HDR10 to offer the best multimedia section.

The ergonomics is vital in a work environment and Lenovo has taken this into account, which is why both monitors offer adjustable stands and blue light reduction technology to reduce eye strain after prolonged use.

How are they different then? The Lenovo P27h-30 has been designed for a flexible environmentbeing able to connect a laptop quickly, in addition to having an Ethernet port, USB hub and charging power of up to 100 W.

On the other hand, the P27q-30 does not have these elements, although it maintains the rest of the characteristics of its older brother. As for the release date and price of these monitors for professional use. Both models will arrive from July at a price of 439 euros for the Lenovo P27h-30 and 399 euros for the Lenovo P27q-30