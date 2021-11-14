this is how the billionaire responds

Having met during a gala in Los Angeles, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lauren Sanchez, partner of Jeff Bezos, chatted amiably in a video released on Twitter. And Bezos on the same social network has a little tip for the actor …

Jeff Bezos he is the billionaire who sends men into space with Blue Origin and who founded the huge e-commerce distribution and streaming giant that is Amazon. Considered a genius, he is not exactly an Adonis. But money and power, you know, give it enormous appeal. The manager met last Saturday at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, where he went along with his new partner, the beautiful Lauren Sànchez. But there was also there Leonardo Dicaprio, tall and beautiful, elegant like the Great Gatsby, and Bezos’s fiancée, over whom the actor towered, stared at him enchantedly from below as he spoke to us.

The skit did not go unnoticed and was picked up by some mischievous present, and then arrived on the Twitter page of “2cool2blog” becoming viral. At this point a Jeff Bezos, which is a witty man, all that remained was to reply to the same medium, posting a photo that portrays him next to a sign on which stands the words “Danger! Steep cliff, fatal fall”, accompanied by a caption on which he wrote: “Leo, come here, I would like to show you something … “.

After all, if you can’t compete with beauty, you can at least do it with the weapons of irony and intelligence. What are you saying? Below you will find a hit … and an answer.

Leonardo Dicaprio meets Jeff Bezos & his new girlfriend at the Art Gala in LA pic.twitter.com/8UmvOMgJFT – 2Cool2Blog (@ 2cooI2blog) November 7, 2021