This is how the brain of those who have suffered Covid-19 changes (however mild it may have been), reveals a study by the University of Oxford

Since the arrival of Covid-19, our lives have changed and we have had to learn to live with this new virus. Unfortunately, it has been proven that after infection, the body undergoes different changes. The brain is one of the most affected and studied areas, as pointed out by a recent study. Research has discovered how the brain changes after getting sick.

Changes in the brain associated with Covid-19

The research was published in the Nature Magazine. The scientists compared MRIs from before and after infection to see if there was any change. It’s interesting, because the brain changes, even if the infection has been mild. There is less gray matter in the areas that are related to memory and smell.

Gwenaelle Douaud, professor at the Wellcome Center for Integrative Neuroimaging at the University of Oxford and lead author of the study, points out that so far, it is not known whether these changes are temporary or permanent, since the brain has the ability to recover. “The brain is really plastic, it can heal itself, so the harmful effects of the infection wear off,” says Douaud.

UK Biobank Project

Scans of 500,000 people have been collected over 15 years. With this database it was possible to carry out the research, after the pandemic. This is how the impact of Covid-19 on health was better known.

The researchers rescanned 401 patients who were infected with Covid. 96% of patients had mild infection and 384 patients were free of infection. Thanks to this information they were able to discover that the brain of the contaminated patients was reduced from 0.2 to 2%. The damage caused was in the olfactory area and the area linked to memory. Even the recently recovered patients had more difficulty carrying out complex mental tasks.

Although Covid has been proven to change the brain, it is not known if all variants cause the same damage. The research was carried out when the original virus was present; however, now that the Omicron variant is prevalent, symptoms have been reduced.

Therapy to exercise the mind

Paula Totaro lost her sense of smell and taste when she was infected in March 2020. She comments “when I lost them, it was like living in a bubble or in a vacuum.” After that, she contacted AbScent (non-profit organization), It helps people with loss of smell and taste.

In that organization they help them to train their sense of smell, so that the mind is in contact with the smell. In this way you make sense return to your nose and think about what you are smelling. In that process there is a connection between what is in your brain and what is in the outside world.

Fortunately, Totaro has regained most of his sense of smell, but he still can’t identify the different smells. Undoubtedly, to this day there are still many unknowns about Covid and the consequences it will leave on human beings.