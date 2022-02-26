This is how the Carousel is deactivated

Related news

Xiaomi phones and its sub-brands can boast that MIUI has many tricks available at your disposal, as well as an extensive configuration section. Carousel of wallpapers It is a feature that Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO mobiles integrate that you may have activated inadvertently, and this is the way in which you can deactivate it or configure it to your liking.

So you can disable Wallpaper Carousel

Carousel of wallpapers

Carousel of wallpapers is a feature of Xiaomi mobiles that allows change wallpaper automatically from time to time using images of different themes in high resolution. Although it is an interesting customization option, you may want to disable it on your Xiaomi mobile or tablet, and to do so you just have to follow these steps:

Open Settings.

Go to Always on screen and Lock screen

Tap Wallpaper Carousel

In some Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO phones The Wallpaper Carousel option appears on one of the lock screen shortcuts, causing some users to inadvertently activate this and see their wallpaper change from time to time.

Carousel wallpaper options

It is a fairly customizable section and that may interest you if you spend some time to leave it to your liking. In addition, you will be able to change the background without having to worry about choosing it yourself.

Use photos from your gallery in Wallpaper Carousel

Carousel of wallpapers working

This service allows you to alternate the images offered as wallpaper with photos from your gallery, but without the possibility of using only the latter. You can have the photos you select appear every 2, 3 or every 4 images offered by Carousel.

To do this you will have to add the photos you want from your gallery, and when it is applied, your images will take turns with those offered by the service.

When you have Carousel activated, the Carousel application icon will appear on the left side of the lock screen, and if you slide you can access a panel where you can change the image that is being displayed at that moment. You can also see a description of the image and even access explanatory articles that accompany them on some occasions.

