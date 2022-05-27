Entertainment

This is how the catwalk of his clothing line was lived

Famous internet celebrity Kimberly Loaiza’s second clothing collection for the iconic online store Shein It has been the sensation lately on social networks, since the older cutie announced through her Instagram account what was coming. At that very moment, several of her beautiful clothes were sold out due to the large number of buyers purchasing it.

Apart from beautiful clothes, this new collection brought her followers with a commercial where the interpreter of “bye bye“, expresses what she wanted to convey by bringing these pieces to her followers and what she transmits to herself and makes her feel, where she could be seen modeling several of her outfits for the video.

Now, apart from the commercial, Kimberly Loaiza She made a catwalk that was broadcast live on her Tik Tok account to her more than 60 million followers who support her. At said event, she invited her content creator friends as well to model her outfits themselves while she performed her most successful tunes live.

content creators as well as alex flowers, kunnoher cousin Cecilia Loaiza, the famous tiktoker carol castro among other internet celebrities, giving the event a friendly atmosphere because the older cutie could have hired models, however, she decided better for her friends, even herself in some outfits she showed off with a flirty walk down the catwalk, making the stage her own.

Kimberly Loaiza: This is how the catwalk of her clothing line was experienced, photo: instagram

Also through Instagram stories and in a publication on Tik Tok, she shared tiktoks of girls who had already received the clothes from her new collection, in said visual content you could see the beautiful girls measuring the pieces and posing for the camera, just like a Kimberly Loaiza I’m glad you liked her clothing line.

Even famous content creators, beauty bloggers like Rosie McMichael They have already acquired her collection and have given it a positive review both in terms of the material of the garments and the style, since her first collection received a good impact being its autumn-winter style, while this one focuses on spring-summer with beautiful vibrant colors.

BY CLICKING HERE you can see a bit of the catwalk.

