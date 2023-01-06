This is how the ‘Chapo’ family and bosses of the Sinaloa Cartel have fallen – El Financiero

During his criminal career, Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán had at least 10 children with three women. Several of them followed in his footsteps, which led to the capture of one: Ovidio Guzmán, who was surprised by the Armed Forces on Thursday, January 5. in Culiacan, Sinaloa.

Their children have not been the only detainees, among the arrests are also brothers and ex-wives of the Mexican drug trafficker, who have monopolized the main news and the lists of the most wanted, both by Mexican and US authorities.

Six of the drug trafficker’s children are men and four are women. From his first relationship, with Alejandrina Salasar, César, Iván Archivaldo (one of the most wanted of the Sinaloa Cartel) and Alejandrina, who has stayed away from the drug world and is a businesswoman, were born.

With Griselda López, his second marriage, he had four children; Edgar, Joaquín, Griselda Guadalupe and Ovidio, the latter detained today for the second time in what was called ‘el Culiacanazo’.

In 2011, Joaquín Guzmán Loera had two daughters with Emma Coronel: the twins María and Guadalupe, born in Los Angeles, United States.

What relatives of ‘El Chapo’ have been captured?

1. Ovidio Guzmán, son of ‘Chapo’ Guzmán

Early this Thursday, January 5, the Armed Forces surprised the son of “Chapo”, Ovidio Guzmán, who was captured for the second time in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

It was the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), General Luis Cresencio Sandoval, who confirmed the arrest of Ovidio, leader of the criminal group ‘Los Menores’.

In a press conference, the official added that the capo was apprehended with weapons for the exclusive use of the Army. “The detainee was transferred from the point of his detention to Mexico City in aircraft of the Mexican Air Force,” he said.

2. ‘El Pollo’, the brother of ‘Chapo’ Guzmán

Arturo Guzman, better known as ‘El Pollo’, he had assumed leadership while his brother ‘El Chapo’ remained in prison; However, some time later he was arrested and admitted to the Altiplano prison.

In 2004, who was also the head of logistics for the criminal group, was assassinated with a pistol that was smuggled into the prison, while he was speaking with his lawyer in the booth area.

3. ‘El Mudo’, also brother of ‘Chapo’ Guzmán

Miguel Angel Guzman, Known as “The Mute”was detained by the Mexican Army in June 2005, while celebrating his daughter’s 15th birthday.

The brother of the Mexican capo was charged with the crime of money laundering, since it was discovered that he had deposited 17 million 293 thousand 322 pesos in several bank accounts with lenders to “hide the presumably illicit origin of the resources, the product of drug trafficking.”

‘El Mudo’ was responsible for buying real estate to be used as safe houses, as well as acquiring vehicles to be used by members of the Sinaloa Cartel.

In August 2008, Miguel Ángel was sentenced to 13 years in prison; however, he was released from him in April 2017.

4. Emma Coronel, the beauty queen and ex-partner of ‘Chapo’

The last sentimental partner of ‘Chapo’ was Emma Coronel, who in 2021 was arrested in the United States, accused of conspiring to smuggling cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana into the United States.

The model also pleaded guilty seeking a reduction in her sentence; To date, she remains in seclusion and her twin daughters are under the care of one of her sisters.

5. Griselda López, mother of Ovidio Guzmán

Griselda López Pérez, who married Joaquín Guzmán Loera in the mid-1980s, was arrested in May 2010.

Later, they transferred her to the facilities of the Specialized Deputy Prosecutor for Organized Crime Investigation (SIEDO). However, she was released under “reservation of the law” after giving her statement before the agent of the Federal Public Ministry.