This is how the character “Benito Rivers” will appear in “Neighbors” after the death of actor Octavio Ocaña

The character played by the late actor Octavio Ocaña in the Mexican television series “Neighbors” will continue to be present in history in a very particular way, producer Elías Solorio explained to Efe.

“Benito Rivers (played by Octavio for 16 years) cannot appear in the series, but he will be there with us: At the premiere we are going to have a chapter in which we are going to explain what happened to him and how we are going to keep him with us” Solorio explains.

Octavio Ocaña died in October 2021 at the age of 22 in strange circumstances when he was shot in the head in the Cuautitlán Izcalli municipality, in the state of Mexico.

Although at some point the young man took a break in the interpretation of his character, in 2019 he returned to production to join the Televisa program and in the last season on the air his character began to take giant steps towards maturity, after having committed to his girlfriend.

Now, the promotional material for the new season, which opens on March 27 on Las Estrellas, already suggests that the character of Benito -who, forced by his father, had to audition for acting projects- managed to stay in a television series that It will force him to stay away from his family and friends, who will have to keep in touch with him through messages.

“The first chapter will be very special, I would say that we wrote it with the people who watch the program because many people gave us ideas through social networks, the team of actors, production, the writers. And I think it’s an emotional and different chapter, “says Solorio, who describes the recording of this season as “complicated” due to his absence.

But among all the bad, something good came out of this situation as all those who participate in the series unite even more and commit themselves, as the producer explains, to “work harder so that people can have fun.”

In addition to everything emotional, this season will be the first to thoroughly portray the usual problems that have arisen due to the pandemic, because if Solorio is clear about something, it is that within all the bad things that can be experienced, moments of joy and comedy.

“Who didn’t laugh at the people who were dancing during the vaccination, who were afraid to go get vaccinated and shouted, who didn’t believe in vaccines?” he recalls.

The plot will also take up the problem of the sale of the building that will bring new characters to the scene, plus Germán the janitor will have to fix the building’s cistern and along the way he will find what seems to be a treasure, among other fun situations.