This is how the characters of ‘Game of Thrones’ would be if they were 100% faithful to what George RR Martin described in the books

The adaptation of George RR Martin’s novels is one of the biggest television successes in HBO history. So much so that the first season of the prequel to Game of Thrones, the house of the dragon, has not been released yet and the second is already underway. In total, five books about the role they gave for eight seasons on the small screen. It is possible that, by now, you already know the main differences between the plot of both versions, however, Have you ever wondered how rigorous the characterization of the characters was?

Well, it seems that a Vietnamese artist known on social media as Msbananaanna yes, he has done it and has decided to solve the doubt for all the rest of us. Thus, with the help of the artificial intelligence technology offered by the ArtBreeder website, he made portraits of what the characters of Game of Thrones if they fully fit Martin’s description of them throughout the novels. This is the result compared to what could be seen on the screen:

Daenerys Targaryen

Emilia Clarke gave life to a character that he was still a minor in the books. This data and the color of your eyes is the main difference @Msbananaanna has found: “About 13 years old, violet eyes, pale skin, long golden silver hair, beautiful.”





Cersei Lannister

The character played by Lena Headey is youngest on the books. In fact, this is the description used by the artist to create Cersei with the help of artificial intelligence: “About 31 years old, golden hair, emerald green eyes, fair skin, very beautiful, slender”. The differences are remarkable.





Jaime Lannister

The same happens with Nicolaj Coster-Waldau, who since the first season is more mature than Jaime in the books: “About 31 years old, green eyes, curly hair the color of beaten gold, handsome, tall.”





sansa stark

Although Sophie Turner she was also older than what was marked in the books to bring Sansa to life, the difference was not that pronounced: “11-14 years old (14 in the picture), deep blue eyes, soft brown hair, high cheekbones, “traditional beauty” .





Brienne of Tarth

Gwendoline Christie he was 33 years old when he debuted in the seriesbut the differences don’t end with age: “About 17, tall, huge, broad face and coarse features, full, puffy lips, freckles, tomboyish/attractive, big beautiful blue eyes, straw-colored hair.”





Jorah Mormont

They both have beards and a similar age but the similarities of Ian Glen with the Jorah of the books are not many more: “Middle-aged, bald but with a black beard, not particularly handsome, swarthy/dark-skinned, short“.





Tyrion Lannister

Fans have always pointed out that the Tyrion of the books was much uglier than the one played by Peter Dinklage and this is the ultimate test. So much so that the fact that the actor was over forty when he began to interpret it goes into the background: “About 24 years old, mismatched green/black eyes, fine hair so blonde it’s almost white, large prominent forehead, oversized head“.





Photos | @Msbananaanna and HBO