this is how the characters would be if they were completely faithful to the books by George RR Martin

‘Game of Thrones’ is one of the biggest television hits in history. Like more or less -especially its outcome-, HBO’s adaptation of the novels by George R.R. Martin was incredibly popular and there is very little left for us to see its prequel ‘The house of the dragon’. However, what interests us today is the series broadcast between 2011 and 2019.

The reason is that a Vietnamese artist known on social networks by the nickname Msbananaanna he wanted to know what the characters of ‘Game of Thrones’ would be like if they fully conformed to the description of them that Martin made throughout the novels. To do this, he used the technology of artificial intelligence what the website offers ArtBreeder.

It was inevitable that this would lead to a comparison with the way we saw the protagonists of ‘Game of Thrones’ in the series that we can see on HBO Max. Obviously, some are more alike than others, but we will let you be the ones to judge the result in relation to these seven characters:

Daenerys Targaryen





The character embodied by Emilia Clarke she was still underage in the books, with that and her eye color being the biggest divergence from the data used by Msbananaanna:”About 13 years old, violet eyes, pale skin, long golden silver hair, beautiful“.

Cersei Lannister





One of the substantial changes is that the character played by Lena Headey he is younger in the books. In fact, this is the description used to create Cersei through artificial intelligence: “About 31 years old, golden hair, emerald green eyes, fair skin, very beautiful, slender“.

Jaime Lannister





The same thing happens with Cersei, since Nicolaj Coster-Waldau already in the first season he is more mature than Jaime in the books: “Uus 31 years old, green eyes, curly hair the color of beaten gold, handsome, tall“

sansa stark





Sophie Turner She was already a little old to give life to Sansa, but the difference was not so important at the start of the series: “11-14 years old (14 in the picture), deep blue eyes, soft brown hair, high cheekbones, “traditional beauty“

Brienne of Tarth





Age is once again one of the great divergences, since Gwendoline Christie He was 33 years old when he debuted in the series, but the differences do not end there: “About 17 years old, tall, huge, broad face and coarse features, full, puffy lips, freckles, tomboyish/attractive, big beautiful blue eyes, straw-colored hair“

Jorah Mormont





Beyond having a beard and a similar age, the resemblances of Ian Glen with the Jorah of the books are scarce: “Middle-aged, bald but with a black beard, not particularly handsome, swarthy/dark-skinned, short“.

Tyrion Lannister





It has always been said that the Tyrion of the books was much uglier than the one played by Peter Dinklage in the series, and this reaffirms it, to the point that the age difference becomes inconsequential – the actor was over forty when he began to interpret it-: “About 24 years old, mismatched green/black eyes, fine hair so blonde it’s almost white, large prominent forehead, oversized head“.