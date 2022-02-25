This is how the children of Marc Anthony and JLo look at 14 years old

Mark Anthony and Jennifer Lopez they always hit the mark given that their enormous talent is permanently present at the center of the music scene. Although they no longer share life together, their talent for music undoubtedly remains a common aspect.

Jennifer Lopez and Mark Anthony They got married in June 2004. The wedding was an intimate ceremony where only friends and relatives very close to the couple attended. Five years later, in February 2008, the twins were born: Maximilian David and Emme Maribel Muñiz.

Marc and JLo together (El Nacional)

In these days, the little ones turned 14 years old. On several occasions his mother or his father have shared the enormous artistic talent possessed by their sons and that they carry in their blood.

(Instagram Jennifer Lopez)

On Emme’s side, the little girl already had her debut on stage with JLo, surprising everyone with her voice. There she, along with her mother, showed that her musical gifts are in her genes. This presentation was given -nothing more and nothing less than- at halftime of the Super Bowl 2020.

Meanwhile, Max, the boy studies guitar and piano and is said to be very talented in his own way too, with constant inspiration from his parents. It should also be noted the enormous resemblance that he has with Mark Anthony.

About the 14th birthday, Jennifer shared a video where you can see tender images shared between the twins and her, and also wrote the following: “So this is 14! My babies, my sun, my loves. The happiest of birthdays for my two coconuts #MaxAndLulu You have taught me the true meaning of life and have changed me forever in the most amazing way…I am so thankful for both of you!!! I just hope I can be half of the blessing you have been for my life […] Max and Lulu, I will love you forever and ever… #UntilItBeatsNoMore. Thank you to all the beautiful JLovers for your videos… I love you so much.”