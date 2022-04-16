This is how the Chivas players reacted to the dismissal of Marcelo Leaño

It will be Ricardo Cadena who will assume the reins of the bench on an interim basis for the remainder of the Clausura 2022 Tournament.

With the departure of Marcelo Leaño from the technical direction of Chivas de Guadalajara, several changes occurred on Thursday afternoon where the players had only to adjust to them, with which they had a peculiar reaction to the uncertainty that returned to the Verde Valle facilities.

It was around 5:00 p.m. the elements of the Sacred Flock were presenting themselves to the training that was agreed an hour latersomething very different from what they are commonly used to doing, since the practices are given in the morning and in the rest of the day they have an open letter to do their personal activities.

However, with Leaño’s sudden dismissal in the early hours of the day, It was a very rushed April 14 that culminated in the presentation of Ricardo Cadena as the new strategist for the remainder of the Closing Tournament 2022 and who will have his first mission more than complicated visiting this Saturday, April 16, Cruz Azul at the Azteca Stadium starting at 9:00 p.m.

How did they react in Chivas after Leaño’s departure?

Once the training was over, several players like Jesús Sánchez, Jesús Angulo, Carlos Cisneros to mention a few, left through the main door of Verde Valle where several followers were waiting for them to ask for a photograph or an autograph, which they did not refuse, but they never uttered a single word about Leaño, everything was silent.

While the majority of the rojiblanco players together with the sports director, Ricardo Peláez left through an alternate door where there were neither fans nor the media to wait for them, for which impressions were not collected either. José Juan Macías published a postcard with an emotional message for the former Atletico helmsman who is currently on vacation.

