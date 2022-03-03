This is how the closing of the first round of the Clausura 2022 of the National League will be played

2022-03-02
Yes, how fast, but the tournament Closure 2022 is reaching the middle of its regular season after the dispute, almost in its entirety, of day 8 of the National League.
With lack of encounter between Honduran Progress and Victory to be held on Thursday, the teams of the First division Hondurans are already thinking about the first weekend of March, where day 9 will take place.
It will be on Saturday afternoon when the activity begins with the hottest game of the date: marathonin a yankel rosenthal in flames, will receive the Wolves of the UPNFM; of not winning the Monster at home, the coach “tattoo” Garcia It would be ceased before the clamor of the fans.
At night, Ceiba will be beautiful with the attractive clash between Lifetime and Royal Spainin the fight to get on the podium of the local championship.
Simultaneously on Sunday Platenseon Puerto Cortesand the Real societyin Tocoa, will receive the Honduran Progress and Motagua respectively. The sunken Tiburón will have to add three to a rival of a similar level in order to continue opting for salvation.
The first round of Closure will culminate in Tegucigalpa, with the return of Olimpia to the National Stadium in their match against Victoria. The two best teams in the tournament will clash for the lead.
– THIS IS HOW THE DAY 9 WILL BE PLAYED –
Saturday 5
3:06 pm at Yankel Rosenthal: Marathon vs. Lobos UPNFM
7:30 pm at the Ceibeño stadium: Vida vs Real España
Sunday 6
3:00 pm at the Excelsior: Platense vs. Honduras Progreso
3:00 pm at the Francisco Martínez: Real Soicedad vs. Motagua
4:00 pm at the National: Olympia vs. Victoria