This is how the closing of the first round of the Clausura 2022 of the National League will be played

2022-03-02

Yes, how fast, but the tournament Closure 2022 is reaching the middle of its regular season after the dispute, almost in its entirety, of day 8 of the National League.

With lack of encounter between Honduran Progress and Victory to be held on Thursday, the teams of the First division Hondurans are already thinking about the first weekend of March, where day 9 will take place.

It will be on Saturday afternoon when the activity begins with the hottest game of the date: marathonin a yankel rosenthal in flames, will receive the Wolves of the UPNFM; of not winning the Monster at home, the coach “tattoo” Garcia It would be ceased before the clamor of the fans.