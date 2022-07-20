This is how the Colombian Congress was formed for the period 2022-2026

Colombia elected a new Congress. This is what citizens expect 3:01

(CNN Spanish) — The Colombian Congress begins a new legislature on July 20 with a renewed Congress that was elected on March 13.

After the legislative ones, the Congress had a definitive change in which the traditional parties —Liberal Party and Conservative Party— lost ground, the current ruling Democratic Center lost majorities and the Historical Pact, a coalition of leftist parties of the elected president Gustavo Petro, It was imposed as one of the most voted for this period, leading places both in the Senate and in the House of Representatives.

This is how the Colombian Congress remained for this period.

Senate

For this corporation, 102 representatives are elected, chosen as follows: 100 senators elected in national constituencies; 2 for indigenous constituencies. In addition, a seat corresponds to the leader of the opposition, who is the presidential candidate who comes second in the election. In this case, it will correspond to Rodolfo Hernández, who accepted his seat in the Senate. Hernández said that he will assume “opposition as required by statute” against the government of his rival in the recent presidential elections, Gustavo Petro.

The final count was confirmed by the CNE on July 19.

The Senate is composed as follows:

Historic Pact: 20 seats

Conservative Party: 15 seats

Liberal Party: 14 seats

Hope Center Coalition: 13 seats

Democratic Center: 13 seats

Radical change: 11 seats

Party of the U: 10 seats

Look: 4 seats

League of Governors Anti-Corruption Movement: 1 (Rodolfo Hernández, second in the presidential race)

Common: 5 seats

indigenous constituencies

Social Indigenous Alternative Movement “MAIS” — 1 seat

Movement of Indigenous Authorities of Colombia “AICO” — 1 seat

House of Representatives

165 seats were elected to the Chamber by territorial constituency. That is, each department, as well as Bogotá, chose their candidates. There is also an international constituency for Colombians abroad.

The Colombian Liberal Party was the one that obtained the most seats in the Chamber, with 32, followed by the Historical Pact, from the left, and the Colombian Conservative Party, each with 25 seats.

In addition, there are 16 additional seats for the victims of the armed conflict in the Special Temporary Districts of Peace, (Citrep).

This is how the House of Representatives was formed for the period 2022-2026.

Historical Pact — 25 seats

Colombian Liberal Party — 32 seats

Conservative Party — 25 seats

Democratic Center — 16 seats

Party of La U — 15 seats

Radical Change — 16 seats

Green Party — 11 seats

Mira Coalition – Just Free Colombia — 1 seat

New Liberalism Party — 1 seat

Hope Center Coalition — 1 seat

League of Anti-Corruption Governors — 2 seats

Radical Change Parties Coalition — Just Free Colombia – MIRA — 1

Coalition of the Colombian Conservative Party and the “U” Party — 1 seat

Coalition Colombian Conservative Party and Democratic Center Party — 1 seat

Historical Pact – Green Alliance — 1 seat

Radical Change Party Coalition and MIRA Political Party — 1 seat

Historic Covenant — 1

Coalition Colombian Liberal Party – Colombia Justa Libres — 1 seat

Citizen Force The Force of Change Magdalena — 1 seat

Colombia Rising Party — 1

Alternatives — 2 seats

People on the Move — 1 seat

Historic and Green Pact — 1 seat

Coalition Together for Caldas — 1 seat

Coalition Party of the U and Free Just Colombia Party — 1 seat

Indigenous constituency

Social Alternative Movement MAIS — 1

Afro-Descendant constituency

Palenque of the Vereda las Trecientas and the Municipality of Galapa — 1 seat

Fernando Rios Hidalgo — 1 seat