This is how the couples of the actors who succeed in ‘The house of the dragon’ are

On August 21, the long-awaited prequel to Game of Thrones, the house of the dragon. This new story tells of the disputes that took place in Westeros around King Viserys Targaryen. The series is set almost 200 years before Song of ice and fire, the book series written by George R. R. Martin on which it was based Game of Thrones.

The time difference between one series and another makes all the characters new to the public, as well as most of the actors who participate in it. This spin-off based on the novel fire and blood by George RR Martin has added new actors to its cast. Some are already known for their previous work, others are new faces that viewers have been able to discover thanks to the series.

Milly Alcock is the younger version of Princess Rhaenyra. HBO

Eve Best

Eve Best (Nurse Jackie), 51, is the actress who plays Rhaenys Targaryen, the queen of Westeros who did not reach the Iron Throne. In real life, her last relationship was with the actor Tom Bateman, 33, known for having played Giulano Medici in the series Da Vinci’s Demons. Bateman, has also participated in films such as Murder on the Orient Express either Cold Pursuit (Vengeance below zero, in Spanish). Bateman and Best dated in 2012, after working together on the stage play The Duchess of Malfi. Currently, no partner is known.

Eve Best plays Rhaenys Targaryen in ‘House of the Dragon’ hbo max

Rhys Ifans

Rhys Ifans, the actor who plays Otto Hightower (the hand of King Viserys I Targaryen), is not currently known to have a partner. But he does have relationships that have been made public in the past. Her best-known partner was the actress, model and fashion designer Sienna Miller, popular for her work in movies like Factory Girl either The Sniper or series like anatomy of a scandal. Ifans also had a relationship with actress Anna Friel (The Bodyguard 2, Raising Hollyhocks) from 2011 to 2014.

Rhys Ifans plays Otto Hightower, the hand of the king, in ‘House of the Dragon’ hbo max

matt smith

The actor who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen and who has worked on series like The Crown had a 5-year relationship, between 2014 and 2019, with the interpreter Lily James (known for her roles in Cinderellathe sequel to Mamma Mia either BabyDriver). The actor was then with model Daisy Lowe for four years. Matt Smith is currently dating Caroline Brady, an investment banker.

Daemon (Matt Smith) is a Targaryen with a violent and volatile disposition. HBO





Paddy Considine

The actor who plays Viserys I Targaryen, the king of Westeros who was chosen by the lords of the nation to rule over his cousin Rhaenys Targaryen, has been married to Shelley Considine (Le Donk & Scor-zay-zeethe 2009 mockumentary Considine also worked on) for 20 years and has three children together.

Paddy Considine is the classic false ally: he comes across as sympathetic but his actions with the women in his family leave something to be desired. HBO





Emily Carey

The young actress Emily, Carey, 19, is in charge of giving life to the young version of Alicent Hightower, the daughter of the king’s hand. She currently maintains a relationship with Kelli Marie, an artist who plays in a music group called Real like you. Of the entire cast, she is the one who shows her personal side the most, especially on social networks.

Emily Carey plays Alicent Hightower as a young woman in ‘House of the Dragon’ hbo max

Olivia Cooke

The 28-year-old British actress, who is responsible for playing the adult version of Alicent Hightower, was dating actor Christopher Abbott in 2015 (Nurse Jackie, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Girls). Both had a romance that in public seemed to have lasted little, but four years later, when it seemed that they were definitely separated, they were seen together again. In 2020, it became known that Olivia Cooke was with Ben Hardy (Bohemian Rhapsody, X-Men: Apocalypse). Today, Olivia Cooke is officially single.

Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans as Alicent and Otto Hightower, daughter and father. HBO

Some of the protagonists of the series lead a very discreet personal life and hardly a current love relationship or prior to the premiere of the prequel of Game of Thrones. This is the case of Steve Toussaint, the actor who plays Lord Corlys Velaryon (the Lord of House Velaryon), Fabien Frankel, who plays Criston Cole (a member of the Red Keeper royal guard and close to Rhaenyra), although It seems that he is single.

Likewise, neither of the two actresses who play Rhaenyra Targaryen have shown any love relationship in public. Milly Alcock, the 22-year-old Australian who plays the young heir to the Iron Throne, keeps her privacy away from the public spotlight. However, it seems that she is currently single and focusing on her professional future. For her part, Emma D’Arcy, the 30-year-old non-binary actress, who plays the adult Rhaenyra Targaryen, it is not known if she is single or in a relationship today.