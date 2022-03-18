this is how the crosses of the quarterfinals of the Champions League 2021-22 were

2022-03-18

The draw for the quarterfinals of the Champions League 2021-22 determined this Friday two attractive duels, with the Chelsea against Real Madrid and the Manchester City in front of Atletico Madrid.

The winners of these two qualifiers will then be rivals in the semifinals, as also decided by the draw held in Nyon (Switzerland), while the other semifinal will be measured against the winners of the other two quarterfinals, Benfica-Liverpool and Villarreal-Bayern Munich.

The first leg of the quarterfinals is scheduled for April 5 and 6, while the second leg will take place a week later, on April 12 and 13.

The pulse Chelsea-Real Madridfirst in London and then in the Spanish capital, is presented as the star eliminator of the quarterfinals.