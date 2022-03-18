this is how the crosses of the quarterfinals of the Champions League 2021-22 were

2022-03-18
The draw for the quarterfinals of the Champions League 2021-22 determined this Friday two attractive duels, with the Chelsea against Real Madrid and the Manchester City in front of Atletico Madrid.
The condition of Mbappé’s mother for him to sign for Real Madrid
The winners of these two qualifiers will then be rivals in the semifinals, as also decided by the draw held in Nyon (Switzerland), while the other semifinal will be measured against the winners of the other two quarterfinals, Benfica-Liverpool and Villarreal-Bayern Munich.
The first leg of the quarterfinals is scheduled for April 5 and 6, while the second leg will take place a week later, on April 12 and 13.
The pulse Chelsea-Real Madridfirst in London and then in the Spanish capital, is presented as the star eliminator of the quarterfinals.
It will measure the reigning champion of the tournament against the team that holds the record for European champion titles, with 13.
Haaland reached an ‘agreement’ with one of Europe’s greats
It will also be a repeat of last season’s semifinal that the Chelsea won, drawing 1-1 in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabéu and then winning 2-0 in the second leg at Stamford Bridge.
This time the order of the matches will be reversed, with the English being first locals and then visitors.
For his part, the Atletico Madridexecutioner in eighths of the Man Utd from Cristiano Ronaldowill have to play against the other great Manchester Citywith the first game in England.
the squad of Pep Guardiolafinalist of the tournament last season, continues to search for his first title in European competition.
The Liverpool and Bayern Munichboth six-time European champions, initially avoided the greatest dangers and will face benfica and Villarrealrespectively, also playing the return matches in their stadiums.
The final of the Champions League 2021-2022, initially scheduled in Saint Petersburg (Russia), was transferred to the Stade de France in Paris and will be played on May 28.