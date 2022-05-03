This is how the dates and times remain for the playoff of the Closing Tournament 2022

The playoff matches will be played between Saturday and Sunday to define the last invitees to the quarterfinals

The schedules for the keys of playoff of the Closure 2022. The four keys that will define the remaining guests for the quarterfinals will be played between next Saturday and Sunday.

It should be remembered that the reclassification is played in a home game of the team with the best position in the general table, so in case of a tie after 90 minutes, the series will be decided in a penalty shootout.

For their part, Pachuca, Tigres, Atlas and América are calmly waiting in the next instance for the teams that will finally define the eight guests at the Fiesta Grande del Closure 2022.

Next, we present the dates and times for the playoff in which the 12 survivors will seek to snatch the title that they won the previous semester from the red and black team.

Blue Cross vs. Necaxa

Date and time: Saturday, May 7 at 5:45 p.m.

Campus: Aztec stadium

The Azteca Stadium ceased to be a fortress for Cruz Azul, especially in the final part of the contest. La Maquina played nine duels in the Coloso de Santa Úrsula in which they won four duels and lost five, in addition to nine goals for, with 10 against. However, one of the falls he had at home was against Necaxa on the fifth day.

The Rayos faced eight matches as visitors, of which they won four duels, drew two and lost another two, in which they scored 13 goals, in addition to admitting eight.

Monterey vs. Athletic Saint Louis

Date and time: Saturday, May 7 at 8:00 p.m.

Campus: BBVA Stadium



1 Related

Rayados made BBVA a fortress throughout the regular phase of Clausura 2022, because of the nine duels they faced, they won five, tied three and only lost one with 12 goals for and six against. However, that only fall occurred against Atlético de San Luis, their rival in the reclassification.

Las Tunas played eight games at home, with numbers of three wins, one draw and four losses, with 11 goals scored, in addition to the 12 they have admitted.

Puebla vs. Mazatlan

Date and time: Sunday, May 8 at 5:00 p.m.

Campus: Cuauhtemoc Stadium

The sweet potato growers lost the opportunity to qualify directly on the last day of the contest with the loss against Mazatlán, but they will have the playoff game at home, a condition in which during the regular phase they played eight games with only two wins, five draws and a defeat, with 11 goals for and nine against.

The Sinaloa team will be in a scenario that did not favor them throughout the Closure 2022because as a visitor he could only rescue only seven units of the 27 he played, adding two wins, one draw and six losses, with 10 scores in favor, for 17 admitted.

Chivas vs. Cougars

Date and time: Sunday, May 8 at 7:15 p.m.

Campus: Akron Stadium

The herd will receive Pumas at the Akron Stadium to play for the ticket to the quarterfinals of the tournament. Guadalajara played nine games at home, of which they won four, one of them against the UNAM team, in addition to two draws and three losses, with 14 goals for and 12 against.

On the other hand, the felines faced nine games as visitors in which they made 10 goals, for 14 they received, in addition to only winning two matches, drawing two and losing five.