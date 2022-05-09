This is how the dates and times remain for the quarterfinals of the Closing Tournament 2022

The quarterfinal matches will be played in the middle of the week and later on Saturday and Sunday to define the semifinalists.

The hours of the quarter finals of the Closure 2022, whose main dish is the Clásico Tapatío. The first leg of the keys will be played between Wednesday and Thursday, while the return matches will be held on Saturday and Sunday, when the four semifinalists of the tournament will be announced.

Atlético de San Luis, Cruz Azul, Chivas and Puebla obtained their ticket to this instance after winning their respective reclassification series, although the Tapatios were the only ones who did not require penalties to leave their rival on the road after prevailing convincingly 4-1 to Pumas in the Omnilife Stadium, so the combination of results now gives us a confrontation against Atlas, current monarch of Mexican football.

The teams that return to activity after resting in the playoffs are Pachuca (general leader), Tigres, Atlas and finally America, who will host the second leg between Saturday and Sunday.

Contrary to the repechage, in case of a tie on the overall score, the best placed will advance to the next phase, since the away goal has been eliminated.

Pachuca, América, Tigres and Atlas want to confirm their tag of favorites in the quarterfinals ESPN

Pachuca vs. Athletic Saint Louis

Going match: Alfonso Lastras Stadium | Wednesday, May 11 at 7:00 p.m.

Game of return: Hidalgo Stadium | Saturday, May 14 at 8:05 p.m.

The leader of the regular phase of Clausura 2022 will return to action after qualifying directly for the quarterfinals, an instance in which they will meet Atlético de San Luis who, after finishing in tenth place, beat Monterrey on penalties in the playoff.

Pachuca, who will enter the series as the best away and best home team of the tournament, beat Atlético de San Luis during the regular phase with a score of 0-2 on the opening date with two goals by Nicolás Ibáñez at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium.

America vs. Puebla

Going match: Cuauhtemoc Stadium | Wednesday, May 11 at 9:05 p.m.

Game of return: Aztec Stadium | Saturday, May 14 at 6:00 p.m.

The Eagles will face the camoteros in the quarterfinals, an instance to which they advanced directly after sneaking into fourth place on the last day of the regular phase, in which they relegated Puebla to the fifth step, for which they had to pass over Mazatlan to reach the prelude to the semifinal.

The confrontation between both teams took place on the first day of Clausura 2022, still with Santiago Solari in the technical direction of America. That time they drew 1-1, with goals from Salvador Reyes and Maximiliano Araújo.

Tigers vs. Blue Cross

Going match: Aztec Stadium | Thursday, May 12 at 7:00 p.m.

Game of return: University Stadium | Sunday, May 15 at 8:05 p.m.

The Machine managed to sneak into the Clausura 2022 quarterfinals after winning its playoff bracket against Necaxa in the penalty shootout, in which Sebastián Jurado dressed as a hero. On the other hand, Tigres advanced directly to said instance after finishing in second place.

The team from Nuevo León and the capital tied 2-2 in their Clausura 2022 regular phase match, a match in which the felines went ahead with goals from André-Pierre Gignac and Juan Pablo Vigón but Cruz Azul matched it with goals from Luis Abram and Ignacio Rivero.

Atlas vs. Chivas

Going match: Omnilife Stadium | Thursday, May 12 at 9:05 p.m.

Game of return: Jalisco Stadium | Sunday, May 15 at 6:00 p.m.

One of the most attractive confrontations that the Clausura 2022 quarterfinals will have will be the Clásico Tapatío, to which Chivas arrives after beating Pumas 4-1 in the playoffs, while Atlas, current Mexican soccer champion, went directly after finishing on the third rung.

In the regular phase, the rojinegros and rojiblancos divided units at the Jalisco Stadium after drawing 1-1 with goals from Roberto Alvarado and, at the last minute, Julián Quiñones, who was expelled for celebrating the goal against the flock’s substitute bench, himself which was still led by Marcelo Michel Leaño.