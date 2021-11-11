this is how the delivery of the Tapiro – Libero Quotidiano ends





José Mourinho and the Tapir a relationship that is not really special. Landed in Rome to win and, after a fluctuating start to the season in the league and some foolishness in Europe, the first trophy arrived (also this time returned to the sender) for Josè Mourinho: the Golden Tapir of Strip the news. The service will air tonight, Wednesday 10 November.





Reached in the capital by Valerio Staffelli, the Roma coach chose not to comment and flee by car without accepting the award. Scene already seen on January 23, 2009, when he sat on the Inter bench. In short, there are those to whom the Tapir does not really go down and – as Mourinho demonstrates – does not withdraw it, they let Strip the News.





We would not want to be in the shoes of Roma players tomorrow. It will be up to them to raise the morale of the Portuguese coach who will certainly not be happy to be chased by those from Striscia, who want to remind him of his bad start to the Giallorossi championship.



