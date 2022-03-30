This is how the development of Starfield goes, speaking Bethesda

The development of Starfield seems to be on the right track and unless we have any last minute problems, the game will be available before the end of this year on Xbox and PC. At the moment we know that it is a very large and complex development, which is why Bethesda and Xbox have had to work hard in order to make everything work correctly.

Now we can tell you that the development seems to be progressing correctly and the studio is at the point it wants. This does not mean that it was a walk, but as they have explained themselves through their official page.

Starfield development is progressing well