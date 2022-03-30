This is how the development of Starfield goes, speaking Bethesda

The development of Starfield seems to be on the right track and unless we have any last minute problems, the game will be available before the end of this year on Xbox and PC. At the moment we know that it is a very large and complex development, which is why Bethesda and Xbox have had to work hard in order to make everything work correctly.
Now we can tell you that the development seems to be progressing correctly and the studio is at the point it wants. This does not mean that it was a walk, but as they have explained themselves through their official page.
Starfield development is progressing well
Saying you’re about to create Bethesda’s first unreleased IP in twenty years is one thing, but succeeding is another story. It was really exciting to witness the process that, little by little, led us to make Starfield and turn it into the wonderful video game that it is now, also considering that it was created from scratch, because it is always there, a development phase where everything seems like a jumble of bullshit, especially when you’re just starting out, and it’s a sentiment we all have in common because that’s how game development works!
In development there comes a point where the systems really start to work and everything seems to work, they take a well-defined shape and there you understand that the vision that guided you in this madness! Finish the job!