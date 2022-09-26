This is how the director of The Marvels reacted to the scene of Endgame

The director of The Marvels, Nia DaCosta has shared how it felt to see the scene of the Avengers reunited in Avengers: Endgame

More than three years have passed since the premiere of Avengers: Endgamehowever there is a scene in the film that continues to be a topic of conversation in some interviews, and now the director of the marvelsNia DaCosta, has revealed how she reacted to the scene in which we could see all the superheroines together in the epic final battle of the saga of infinity.

Nia DaCosta, director of Candymanbecame the first African-American woman to have a No. 1 movie at the box office, thanks to the horror film, and has been responsible for directing the marvelssequel to Captain Marvel 2019, which will see Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers team up with Teyonah Parris’s Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel’s Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel.

The Marvels a team movie

the marvels It positions itself as an epic team of three iconic superheroines, but it’s not the studio’s first. In Avengers: Endgame A scene was shown in which all the superheroines who fought in the final battle against Thanos were gathered, which included Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, the wasp, Valkyrie, Okoye, Shuri, Pepper Potts, Gamora, Nebula and Mantis. Some praised the scene for being empowering and showing how far the Marvel Cinematic Universe had come, while others poked fun at it despite the scene being reshot so as not to be perceived as pandering.

Now the director of the marvelsNia DaCosta, shared how she reacted to that scene in an interview with Entertainment Weekly on the occasion of the meeting of DaCosta and the protagonists of the film in the past D23:

“I, like many women around the world, saw Avengers: Endgame and had those six seconds of all the women of Marvel together. I got chills, but I was also very upset. I was like, ‘Two hours of this, please.’ So it was really cool that they decided to do a team-up movie with three of my favorite heroines, that was the most exciting thing.”

Nia DaCosta also confessed to being a big fan of the UCM

“I have been a huge fan of Marvel for a long time, I loved the movies. And so, I always knew that I wanted to be part of the universe.”

DaCosta also discussed Carol’s meeting with Monica Rambeau, versus Kamala’s relationship with the two older heroines, seeing a parallel between those interactions. With Monica looking at Carol the way Kamala looks at both of them now, DaCosta sees plenty of room for some interesting story points:

“While Carol and Monica have to find their relationship again after all this time apart, we have Ms. Marvel idolizing Carol the way Monica used to when she was younger. So you have these two adults who have to reconcile while this younger person also has a relationship that mirrors the way that Monica and Carol used to be together. So I find it very interesting to see them together and how they become a kind of sisterhood with their own different points of view. In fact, it is very nice, fun, and very sweet to see all of them work together.”

Brie Larson also talked about what it was like to share the load in this movie.

“I didn’t have to carry everything, and I think that’s part of the journey for Carol in this, is understanding that… changing the world can never be just one person. It takes everyone to play her role, and that’s a big part of what this story is about, that this concept that she’s holding up this mantle that she’s the mighty Captain Marvel is too much to carry. So you realize you need a lot of different people with special skills to come in and help get the job done.” Larson said.

You can see the full interview in this video

About The Marvels:

Very little is known about the plot of the film other than that Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan will team up. Although we have been able to see some breadcrumbs in wandavision, series in which Monica gets her powers and the one we saw talking to a Skrull in the post-credits scene at the end of the series starring Scarlet Witch; and we were also able to get some hint in the post credits scene at the end of Ms Marvel when Carol and Kamala are seemingly swapped places. From what we can guess that Kamala was transported to space in that exchange, although where Carol was and in what situation is a mystery, which we will surely discover when she opens the marvels on July 28, 2023.

Are you looking forward to seeing Captain Marvel back in action?