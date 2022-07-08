This is how the dollar goes in Colombia this Thursday, July 7

Reference image. Photo: Chan2545

The dollar started trading this Thursday with a low ($4,335) against the market closing price recorded on Wednesday. But by the close of the market it broke a new record by reaching $4,395 and trading at an average price of $4,369.71.

The dollar has risen more than $200 in just five days, which represents the strongest period of devaluation of the year. And it is comparable to the one recorded in March 2020, during the toughest times for the markets when the covid-19 pandemic broke out.

Also read: How does the rise in the dollar hit the pockets of Colombians?

The rise in the price of the currency is not a factor that is being experienced exclusively in Colombia, although it has behaved more aggressively than in other emerging economies.

In the background, the dollar is gaining ground over other currencies because world investors are looking for this currency as a safe haven against fears of recession in some economies, especially in the United States.

Uncertainty has been growing due to the rate hike that the United States Federal Reserve has been carrying out since March, and due to recent reports that speak of weakness in some of the world’s main economies, such as Germany or Japan.

However, some analysts also point to internal factors to explain the rapid rise of the dollar in Colombia. For example, Mauricio Santamaría, president of ANIF, assured through his Twitter account that “people are nervous about political uncertainty and the presence of fiscal and external deficits and the lack of clarity about what is going to be done in those fronts. And although some gain from the strong devaluation, the reality is that we all lose. We lose because we get poorer and because devaluation is transmitted to inflation. Going forward, what will help us is to clarify the fiscal situation (tax reform), for exports to grow and for the BR to continue adjusting monetary policy. Those are the priorities.”

At 1:30 pm, the Colcap Index of the Colombian Stock Exchange (BVC) was rising, with an increase of 0.85%.

The shares of Ecopetrol led the rise of the BVC, with a rise of 5.48%, while the shares of Grupo Argos were at the forefront of the losses, with a drop of -3.21%.

How are the international markets doing?

On the other hand, Wall Street opened higher this Thursday and the Industrial Dow Jones gained 0.82% after announcing that the weekly number of applications for unemployment benefits in the US rose. Likewise, investors are bracing for another big interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve this month.

Also read: What is happening with the dollar in Latin America?

The weekly number of applications for unemployment benefits in the US rose to 235,000 last week, 4,000 more than in the previous week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported today.

The international prices of Brent oil (reference for Colombia) registered a rise of 4.33% at 1:30 pm and stood at US$104.75, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In trading on Wednesday, crude fell 2% to $100.69 a barrel.

💰📈💱 Have you heard about the latest news? economic? We invite you to see them in El Espectador.