This is how the eighth day of Clausura 2022 will be played

2022-02-27

The Closing Tournament 2022 continues its course and after the seventh date, the halfway point of the championship is close, where the leader is the answerable and surprising Victorywho will reach the next day after losing the classic against Lifetime.

The eighth day of the league competition in Honduras it will be played in the middle of the week where unbelievably four games will be played on Wednesday at the same time. Crazy.

Platense and Olympia they will play in the Excelsior at 7:00 at night, the same time that is agreed, in the absence of officialization of the National Leaguethe Royal Spain – UPN on San Pedro Sula and the electric Motagua vs Marathon in Tegucigalpa.

Half an hour later the faces will be seen Lifetime and Real societythis game to be played in Ceiba at 7:30 p.m. on the same Wednesday.

While the eighth date will be closed on Thursday, March 3 in Progress when the Honduras do the honors to the leader Victory from Solomon Nazar. This game is set to start at 7:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2

Platense – Olympia, 7:00 pm

Motagua – Marathon, 7:00 pm

Real Spain – UPN, 7:00 p.m.

Life – Royal Society, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 3

Honduras Progress – Victory7:15 pm