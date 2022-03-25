This is how the European Repechage finals were | World Cup Qualifiers

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.24.2022





Already without Italy with chances to qualifythe UEFA knockout heading to Qatar 2022 is about to end and the teams that will fight for the last 3 tickets.

Still not knowing the future of the series between Scotland and Ukraine due to the war problems in the latter country, the other two finals are ready.

Portugal accounted for Turkey 3-1 and will face in Porto North Macedoniawhich this Thursday gave the surprise by eliminating Italy 1-0 in palermo. This Final will be played on Tuesday, March 29 at 12:45 p.m. Central Mexico time.

The other series confirmed for the same Tuesday will be that of Poland against Sweden. The Poles did not play the previous match as Russia, their rival was suspended by FIFA due to the invasion of Ukraine.

The Swedes, for their part, gave account of Czech Republic by 1-0 in series that went to lengthen.

The last Final is the one he’s in Welshbut he expected his rival, because the playoff between Scotland and Ukraine It still has no date to play.

Thus, in the World Cup draw that will take place on April 1, neither Scotland, Ukraine nor Wales will know which team is in Qatar 2022but they will meet their possible rivals.

How and when will the UEFA playoff finals take place?