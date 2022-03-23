This is how the ex of Yailin La Más Viral reacted to her relationship with Anuel AA

since the singer Anuel AA announced his relationship with Yailin known in the art world as the ‘most viral’ everyone is watching them. The couple became a permanent conversation on social networks where some acclaim them and others still do not get over the fact that the dark-haired man has not returned with Karol G.

The truth is that they do not pay attention to criticism, and far from getting angry they show the luxury with which they live in an exclusive property in Miami while they think about getting married and having children. On these days Anuel AA faces a controversy due to an unrecognized son who is yet to be born.

A young American woman assures that she became pregnant with Anuel AA at the end of last year, and assures that the singer was going to take care of her son until she met yailin and cut off all contact with her. So far Karol G’s ex has not commented on the matter.

The one who seems to have things in order in her life is yailin, now her ex-boyfriend DJ Sammy was with the program ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’ and spoke well of the couple he has formed with Anuel AA. Asked how he feels about it, the young man said: “Happy, happy because she deserves it.”

“She’s a free woman, I’m a free man, I can’t get into that, that’s her life and she decides what she wants,” added DJ Sammy while making it clear that the only thing he has in common with yailin it’s a video and a song they made together in the past.