this is how the experience of this network changes a payment of 3 dollars a month

It has been almost a year since Twitter announced that it was launching its rumored subscription service, Twitter Blue, through which it would begin to monetize the platform thanks to a fee of 2.99 euros per month.

Initially deployed only in Australia, Canada and the United States, is not yet in Spain officiallybut we have been able to test it and see firsthand what this subscription includes and how it changes the experience of using Twitter.

A return of Nuzzel and some more customization

This subscription has only been possible from Spain using a VPN, in our case, after trying several, only ClearVPN being functional with a tunnel located in the United States. Once this connection was made, it was enough to update the application so that the Twitter Blue icon appeared in the sidebar. Then there was only the step of inserting a card to make the payment, without further problems.

Once subscribed, we discover a new section of specific settings for Twitter Blue, which incidentally serves as a summary of the functions that this service allows.



Twitter Blue specific settings section.

One of the functions that are limited to subscribers is that of featured articles, a legacy of the purchase of Scroll in 2021who in turn bought Nuzzel in 2019. Nuzzel became popular for allowing us to check which articles were being shared and commented on the most by our Twitter network, and after falling into the hands of Twitter, it closed the service. Now revive, but only for subscribers.

This function is especially useful for those who have spent too many hours without accessing Twitter (is that even possible?) and want to quickly find out what news or content is dominating the conversation. In each of the most commented articles, we can choose between reading said article or seeing what the tweets of people we follow say about it.



Featured article discovery section.

Some of these articles, by the way, can be read without ads, a feature also a result of purchasing Scroll. It does not happen in all media, but in a selection of them, among which are Vox, Insider, Recode, BuzzFeed News, AllMovie, Polygon either TheAtlantic, among others.

Another option offered by Twitter Blue is to slightly change the appearance of the application, from the icon to the highlight color. In the case of the icon, several proposals are combined that simply change the background color or add a slight texture with others that are a little more artistic and different, the latter being temporary collections that rotate over the weeks. It is paradoxical that only with Twitter Blue can we make Twitter cease to be blueboth in its icon and its accent color.



Visual customization offered by Twitter Blue.

Other exclusive features of the plan are the ability to upload longer videos, up to ten minutes long, or use an NFT as a profile picture. The latter not only shows it visually, but it does so with an exclusive hexagonal shape for them, and also shows the NFT information when you click on the photo to enlarge it.

A more utility-focused function is the possibility of customizing the navigation bar, changing the buttons it shows and being able to expand them up to six, instead of the usual four. They can also be rearranged to taste. This, for example, allows you to hide the communities button and show the featured articles button instead, or add saved items.

These saved items, by the way, are also vitaminized in Twitter Blue: now it is possible organize them by folders, the perfect type of function for the most regular Twitter users, that social network that has never managed to transcend like Facebook and Instagram in terms of mass of users but that has us extremely loyal to the “few” who wander around there. Function, in turn, that can also be more than useful for those who use the network professionally, to classify the information found without having to leave the application.

The threads, protagonists of this network in recent years, also gain powers for subscribers: launch a specific visualization adapted to facilitate its readinghiding the author information between tweet and tweet, and allowing to change the size of the text, as well as adding a button to store it directly (you know, where there are now also folders).



On the left, thread with the traditional presentation. On the right, visualization offered by Twitter Blue.

And speaking of recent news, we have the option to “edit tweets”, notice the quotes. This function, baptized like this in several online gossips, what it really allows is defer the tweet with a delay of several seconds (to choose) from when we press “publish” until it is actually published. And not necessarily in all tweets, but we can choose what type of tweet (response, threads, polls, etc) will be subject to this type of delay.

If we activate it, when we send a new tweet we will see a countdown during which the tweet remains in the limbo of tweets, waiting for the moment to come to life, unless we decide that we had not noticed that misspelling and it is better rewrite the tweet, or that this message is the result of a horny and we will do better with a cold mind and a sandunguera attitude in this our social network.





In practice, this feature is often perceived as a nuisance that delays our shipments. Perhaps it makes more sense for corporate accounts or social media managers of accounts with large followings, such as those of celebrities, where there is little review to avoid confusion. In the case of ordinary citizens, the option to edit tweets, which has already been announced for future implementation, will make much more sense.

Twitter is a social network with far fewer active users than Instagram or TikTok, but with strong and long-standing engagement from those who use it. There may be fertile ground for this plan: intensive users

Twitter Blue is coffee for coffee growers, and on Twitter, if there is anything, it is equivalent to Juan Valdez capable of paying for roasted beans at the price of beluga caviar. We enter Twitter as if it were part of our workday, or our religious beliefs. Perhaps there is room for this service, which, on the other hand, does not offer anything too differential either, although its price is affordable.

Where the value of the subscription becomes stronger is in the profiles that many accounts follow, thousands, and they are also very interested in current affairs and the agenda of the day. This intersection is where Blue provides the most differential value, both for the option of discovering what is most shared at a glance and for the possibility of freely classifying what we want to review later or store after reading. And now, unlike before, those folders are already synchronized with the web version.

Looking ahead, it sounds reasonable to think that Twitter will restrict new features, especially the most attractive ones, to its paying subscribers; something that could increase the user conversion rate as time goes by. Today it is still coffee for coffee growers. For very coffee lovers.