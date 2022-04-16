This is how the final phase of the First Division League will be played, both the title fight and promotion to the National League – Prensa Libre

Likewise, the path will be defined towards promotion to the National League where two teams will be chosen and of these, Deportivo Marquense current champion and Mixco runner-up, they already have 50% won and they will be in the finals.

The League First Division reached the end of its qualifying phase and already has the invited teams for the final phase that will be fighting for the title of the Closing Tournament.

Xinabula Huehue and Mixcoended up as leaders of their respective groups A and B, and escorted by Deportivo San Pedro and Mictlan, They earned direct passage to the quarterfinals, so they will expect rivals from the access key clashes.

Access keys to the Quarterfinals

Communications B vs. Coatepeque

Chimaltenango vs Marquense

Quiche FC vs Sacachispas

Banana vs. Zacapa

It should be noted that if the teams of Mixco and Marquense reach the final again, automatically they would be ascending to the National League, for obtaining the other 50%.

If not, and they were other teams, the final will be played and later the matches for promotion will be played.

Back to the Second Division

For their part, the teams of Amatitlan and Agua Blanca, they were only a bird of passage in the highest category of ascent. Both were only one season and after going poorly, they are back in the League Second Division.

There is still a team to join them in relegation, but this will be defined between the teams of Sanarate and Siquinalawhoever wins will save the category and the other will accompany Amatitlán and Agua Blanca.

It only remains to wait for the date and the stage in which this duel will be played for permanence in the First Division.