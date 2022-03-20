This is how the financial arm of “los Huistas” operates, according to a report – Prensa Libre

According to GFI, based in Washington, “los Huistas” are a powerful organization dedicated to drug trafficking, arms trafficking, smuggling, corruption, human trafficking and migrant smuggling and whose members take advantage of the control of their zone of influence -along the border of Guatemala and Mexico, in Huehuetenango- to launder through local economies.

Washington sanctioned this Friday, March 18, the drug trafficking organization “Los Huistas” for considering that they constitute a threat to Guatemala and for the security of the United States; In addition, its members are accused of laundering millions of dollars in the local economy and smuggling cash in bulk, according to a report by the organization Global Financial Integrity (GFI).

GFI answered several questions based on the results of its report, in which it highlights that “los Huistas” have “powerful connections” on a national and international scale.

How should we understand the structure called “los Huistas” in Huehuetenango?

“´Los Huistas´ is a criminal group that operates in remote and mountainous areas of Huehuetenango, near the border with Mexico. This group has been accused of being allegedly related to drug trafficking, arms trafficking, smuggling and corruption, as well as human trafficking and migrant smuggling. As part of these illicit activities, the group takes advantage of its territorial control over the border area and turns it into economic benefit. The income obtained from these illicit activities is usually laundered through local economies.”

“Despite being located in a remote area and close to the border, “Los Huistas” have powerful connections at the national and international level. To mention a few, we could point out the relationship with the family of the former vice president of the Guatemalan Congress, Sofía Hernández Herrera, a relationship that has been pointed out by different media outlets such as Prensa Libre, InSight Crime, Guatevisión, Plaza Pública and El Periódico, among others. others. “Los Huistas” are also related to different Guatemalan representatives of Parlacen, the Central American Parliament, and even internationally with the Sinaloa Cartel, with whom they could have drug trafficking ties, according to various sources of information.

What are the instruments, channels and typologies in which this structure commits possible money laundering?

“The money laundering methods used by “los Huistas” are relatively simple: they mix dirty money with money from local cash-intensive businesses, in an attempt to disguise its origin. In 2018, the CICIG denounced a case in which it was evident that ‘los Huistas’ used methods such as bulk cash smuggling and justified the high amount of cash by buying and selling construction equipment. Presumably, ‘los Huistas’ also owned a large recreational and commercial complex, with a water park, a convention center, service stations and a restaurant. It is believed that this place was used to launder illicit money, according to the investigations carried out by sources from the newspaper El Periódico”.

“Additionally, the group appeared related to other businesses such as hotels, resorts and restaurants. Notaries and lawyers apparently helped them launder the money, according to publicly available CICIG files.

Why is this grouping relevant in terms of drug trafficking, money laundering or other related crimes presented in the GFI document?

“Although there are multiple criminal groups operating in Guatemala, GFI reports have considered ‘los Huistas’ an important example for two reasons. First of all, ‘Los Huistas’ are a clear example of how corruption leads to impunity. Their illicit activities are a secret to all voices in Guatemala.

“Many times they have brought charges against him, but they have led to few convictions. This is because “local operators have contacts with politicians at the national level, which have apparently helped them clear the way out of legal problems,” as InSight Crime states in one of its reports. For example, in 2021, the Public Ministry alleged that a former prosecutor helped change the course of an investigation to protect them. Even one of the lawyers who allegedly helped this organization is the former director of the Guatemalan Penitentiary System, which is extremely worrying.”

“Secondly, ‘los Huistas’ are an example of how financial crimes occur in rural areas. As this case suggests, financial crimes are generally as sophisticated as they need to be. In rural areas, with little state presence, these happen easily and openly. They are easily observed and detected because their methods are very simple. However, this does not make it easy to stop them, given that in these contexts of little state presence and political will, it is very difficult to fight them.”

GFI has any estimate of how much (US$) money laundering represents in Guatemala and Central America from drug trafficking?

“A recent report by Global Financial Integrity (GFI) for the Western Hemisphere Drug Policy Commission estimated that the value of drug trafficking between the United States, Mexico and Colombia reaches US$85 billion a year”.

“Unfortunately Guatemala is in the middle of this panorama. GFI estimates that at least 90% of the drugs that come from South America to the United States are being trafficked through Guatemala. This puts him in the crosshairs of drug trafficking and drug money laundering.”

An overview (diagram) of how this flow moves?

“There is no method that escapes the limits of drug money laundering, however, some of the most popular are related to gold trafficking, including illegal mining, smuggling and refining, as well as through sales of gold. gold that only exists on paper. Other important methods are state-owned enterprises (SOEs), international trade money laundering (TBML), cash smuggling, money laundering professionals, and the use of business with intensive production of cash (‘cash intensive businesses’). Cash smuggling is used, mainly dollars, the closer the jurisdiction is to the United States.”

“The prominence of Chinese money laundering professionals or “brokers” in the laundering of Latin American drug money has been intensifying in recent years, frequently using international trade money laundering (TBML) schemes to move drug money. value of drug proceeds between jurisdictions. Since drug trafficking is largely cash-based, operating cash-intensive businesses, such as nightclubs or grocery and convenience stores, It is another popular method of laundering money.”

“Usually the same routes designated for drug trafficking (whether by sea, air or land) are also used to move money back if they are sufficiently well established. For example, just as cocaine arrives in France from Venezuela, through Dominica and the French islands of Guadeloupe and Martinique, the euros from its sales are also returned to Venezuela.”

Why are Guatemala and Central America key territories for drug trafficking?

“Central America is one of the three main routes that weave bridges between South America and the main drug buyers. The United States – Central America route is considered the main route, since it allows traffickers to move the drug by sea, area or land through the Western Caribbean and the Eastern Pacific.

“In the case of Guatemala, the traffic is mainly by air (particularly through private jets), displacing the traditional maritime routes. It should be noted that the production of coca, poppy and marijuana in Guatemala is very limited, as is the production of cocaine in laboratories. But the high levels of corruption in the country, as in all of Central America, threaten the effectiveness and integrity of public institutions (such as judicial courts), which increases the influence of drug traffickers and other criminals.”

What are the main recommendations that GFI offers to counteract this crime?

“The main recommendations we can make to Guatemala to continue combating drug trafficking and money laundering related to it include: Anti-drug programs need to recognize the presence of corruption in the ecosystems in which they operate and implement measures to mitigate it, explore the possibility of establishing courts dedicated exclusively to dealing with cases related to financial crimes, with prosecutors, judges and lawyers trained to deal with this matter and pass laws and regulations that tend to create registries of final beneficiaries that collect the information of the “beneficial owners” of businesses to promote transparency.