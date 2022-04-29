This is how the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft was lived minute by minute
The first round of Draft 2022 of the NFL ripped in Las Vegas, Nevadaat 7 p.m. Mexico, and rounds 2-7 will follow between Friday and Saturday. Eight teams will arrive at the event without a turn in the first round.
32. Lewis Cinema, Georgia, S
-
Georgia is the first school in NFL Draft history to have five defensive players selected in the first round in a single year.
-
The Vikings allowed 11 players to have 100 passing yards last year, the most in the NFL.
-
Named Defensive Player of the National Championship Game vs. Alabama (6.0 tackles, two pass breakups, allowed two completions for 5 yards as primary coverage player)
31. Daxton Hill, Mich., S
-
The Bengals allowed the third-highest pass completion mark on vertical routes last season.
-
The Bengals have taken four first-round defenders since 2009, all of them deep; before today, they had five offensive picks in the first round
30. George Karlaftis, Purdue, DE
-
13.7% pressure in 2021, 2nd best in the Big 10 behind Aidan Hutchinson
-
98 persions since the start of 2019, 2nd best in Bit Ten behind Aidan Hutchinson (113); 25.5 tackles for yardage loss since 2019 according to Sports info Solutions (4th-best in Big 10)
29. Cole Strange, Chattanooga, G
28. Devonte Wyatt, Georgia, DT
-
The Packers are the 7th team to take two players from the same school in the first round; first team in the Common Draft Era to take two defenders from the same school
-
With Wyatt to the Packers, Georgia has 4 first-round players, their most in the Common Draft Era
27. Devin Lloyd, Utah, LB
-
8.0 sacks (2nd in Pac-12) and 4 interceptions in 2021; first FBS player to have at least 8 sacks and 4 int. in one season since 2013 (James Morris of Iowa)
-
This is the third straight draft the Jaguars have had multiple first-round picks.
26. Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State, DE
Based on our rankings, the Jets have:
-
To No. 1 Receiver (Garrett Wilson, 93 rating)
-
To cornerback number 1 (Sauce Gardner, 93)
-
To fourth defensive end (Jermaine Johnson II, 92)
25. Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa, C
-
Lamar Jackson was hit 16 times per game last year, the most by any QB in the last 15 years.
-
Allowed three sacks in his career, allowing pressure on just 1.1% of his blocks (according to Sports Info Solutions)
24.Tyler Smith, Tulsa, OT
-
Smith allowed 7 pressures in 824 career blocks in Tulsa (0.8% of time); he only allowed two sacks in his career, both last season
-
The Cowboys were 23rd in block win rate last year and lost two offensive line starters this offseason (La’el Collins and Connor Williams).
23. Kaiir Elam, Fla., BC
-
Allowed a 35.3% completion percentage as the primary defender in coverage the past two seasons, 4th-best in the FBS
-
The Bills have selected a defensive player in six of their last 7 first rounds.
-
The last 2 safeties selected by the Bills in the first round are Tre’Davious White and Stephon Gilmore. Both have been 1st-Team AP All-Pro in their careers
22. Quay Walker, Georgia, LB
-
Packers allowed third-most yards per carry last season (4.7)
-
Walker is the third player selected from Georgia so far, tying for the most players from that school taken in the first round of a draft (2018)
21. Trent McDuffie, Washington, BC
-
Opposing QBs averaged 3.8 yards per attempt in 2021 when McDuffie was the primary defender in coverage (best in the Pac-12 and 4th-best among rated players in the FBS)
-
Chiefs allowed 28 completions of at least 20 yards last season, 24th in the NFL
20. Kenny Pickett, Pitt, QB
-
It’s the longest wait for a quarterback pick since 1997 (Jim Druckenmiller, 26th overall for the 49ers).
-
Picket had at least 200 passing yards and multiple touchdown passes in each game last season (13), only Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe (14) had more in FBS
-
Joins Ben Roethlisberger, Mark Malone and Terry Bradshaw as QBs taken in the first round by the Steelers
19. Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa, OT
-
Penning is the first player from Northern Iowa to be selected in the first round of the draft since the Common Draft Era began in 1967; the previous highest selected UNI player was Brad Meester who was 60th in 2000 to the Jaguars
-
Penning rushed 4.89 for 40 yards in the NFL
18. Treylon Burks, Arkansas, WR
-
This is the first time in the Common Draft Era that 6 wide receivers have been selected in the top 20 overall picks.
-
Burks has 996 receiving yards since 2020 (third-most in FBS in that span)
17. Zion Johnson, Boston College, G.
16. Jahan Dotson, Penn State, WR
-
This is the fourth time Penn State has sent a wide receiver in the first round, and the first since 2003 (Bryant Johnson).
-
Jahan Dotson had 25 passing touchdowns in the last 3 seasons – second most in the Big Ten in that span
15. Kenyon Green, Texas A&M, G
-
Green was the only player in the FBS in 2021 with at least 75 snaps at left tackle, left guard, right guard and right tackle
-
First time Texans have taken a player from Texans A&M in the first four rounds
14. Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame, S
-
The Ravens gave up 400 yards to four quarterbacks last season, tied for the most in NFL history.
-
The last time Notre Dame had a safety picked in the first round was in 2012 when Harrison Smith was drafted by the Vikings in the 29th.
13. Jordan Davis, Georgia, DT
-
The Eagles take the first DT of 2022, who allowed the third-fewest rushing yards before contact last season (2.3).
-
Davis is the first DT taken by the Eagles in the first round since Fletcher Cox in 2012 (12th)
12. Jameson Williams, Alabama, WR
-
Eight touchdowns of 50 or more yards in 2021, tied for the most in a single season by an FBS player in the past 15 seasons.
-
It is the first time in the Common Draft Era (since 1967) that four wide receivers have been selected in the top 12 picks.
11. Chris Olave, Ohio State, WR
-
Chris Olave is the second Ohio State wide receiver taken by the Saints in draft history, the other being Michael Thomas in 2016
-
Had 35 receiving touchdowns in 4 seasons (2018-21) at Ohio State, tied for second-most in the FBS in the same span
-
Since 2013, a QB hasn’t been in the top 10
-
Washington and the Saints only traded a first-round pick once in the common draft era – Ricky Williams in 1999
10. Garrett Wilson, Ohio State, WR
-
Wilson is the first first-round Jets wide receiver since Santana Moss in 2001
-
The Jets are the 2nd team in the Common Draft Era to select a wide receiver and a cornerback in the top 10 picks in the same year. The others were the Raiders in 1988
9. Charles Cross, Mississippi State, OT
-
Cross allowed pressure at 0.7 percent in his play pass blocking in 2021, according to Sports Info Solutions (6 pressures allowed – only one sack – 683 blocks)
-
Seahawks allowed the highest percentage of pressure in the NFL last season
8. Drake London, USC, WR
-
Falcons receivers combined for the best receiving yards (1,736) last season and were the fourth-most fumbled receiving corps (4.7)
-
This offseason, the Falcons lost their top receiver from last season (Russell Gage) and Calvin Ridley, a 2018 first-round pick, was suspended for the entire season.
-
Drake London is the 5th wide receiver selected by the Falcons in the first round since 2004, and ties for the most in the NFL
7. Evan Neal, Alabama, OT
-
The Giants have selected an offensive player in the first round for the sixth straight year (2017-2022). The last time they did was from 1987-1992.
-
Neal only allowed one sack in 2021 according to Sports Info Solutions, and it was in the national title game against Georgia on the final play of the game.
6. Ikem Ekwonu, NC State, OT
-
Panthers ranked 28th in NFL Pass Block Win Rate in tackles last season (85%)
-
Ikem Ekwonu is the first offensive lineman selected in the first round by the Panthers since Jeff Otah in 2008, breaking the current longest drought without an offensive lineman drafted in the NFL.
5. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon, DE
-
This is the first defensive end taken by the Giants in the first round since Jason Pierre-Paul in 2010.
-
The Giants have failed to pressure the quarterback the past two seasons. They broke the block in 2.5 seconds just 33.5% of the time last season, 3rd worst in the NFL. A year earlier, the Pass Rush Win Rate was 31.1%, the worst in the league.
4. Ahmad “Willow” Gardner, Cincinnati, BC
-
As a pick 4, Gardner is now Cincinnati’s top drafted player
-
It is the first time in the Common Draft era that 2 cornerbacks are selected among the first four picks
3. Derek Stingley Jr., LSU, CB
-
The Texans allowed the second-highest yards per game last season and were 29th in yards per pass attempt allowed. Houston cornerbacks allowed 8.3 yards per attempt, 4th worst according to NFL Next Gen Stats
-
Fifth LSU player chosen in the top five in the draft (2nd in the last 3 drafts – Joe Burrow was 1st in 2020 with Cincinnati)
2. Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan, DE
-
Aidan is the second defensive player to be selected in the top five options in draft history. The other was Hall of Fame player Charles Woodson (4th overall in 1998).
-
The Lions finished in the bottom five in percentage rushing in each of the past six seasons. They were 29th in rushing percentage and 30th in sacks last season.
1. Travon Walker, Georgia, DE
-
2nd time a player from Georgia is selected first overall (the other was Matthew Stafford for Detroit in 2009)
-
In the past two years, Jaguars had 50 sacks, second-lowest mark in the league (Falcons, 47)