This is how the friendship between Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya began

Timothee Chalamet He has won the hearts of the audience. Not only because of his incredible talent, which he demonstrated in very successful and critically acclaimed productions, but also because of his charisma.

On more than one occasion, the actor showed that he is a very special being. For this reason, many people in the entertainment environment have fallen at his feet. It is impossible not to love it!

In the extensive list of people who love and admire him is Zendaya. On different occasions, the protagonist of euphoria He showed that he has a great connection with the actor and that they are accomplices.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya: This is how their friendship arose

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya had the opportunity to work together dunesthe movie of Denis Villeneuve. The filming of said production began in 2019 and the story only came to light in 2021. Therefore, the performers have spent many hours together on the set. The truth is the friendship between the two did not arise in the production of this film adaptation. It started much earlier in an airport.

Several years ago, they both took a flight that took them to the same city. However, she was sitting in business class while he was sitting in coach.

Although they did not share the same seat, they both had the opportunity to chat and share a few laughs. In that conversation, Timmy he made fun of the actress telling her that she was more important than him because she was traveling in the VIP sector. While she said the opposite, since the actor was nominated at that time for an Oscar award.

Over time, Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya they became more and more friends. The connection between the two is always in evidence, and the interview with BuzzFeed is a clear example.

In the video, the performers have to guess each other’s favorite things and show how well they know each other. When the question “Who is your crush?” comes to light, the actor does not hesitate to say “!Tom Holland!“, revealing her friend’s feelings towards Spider-Man.

For the protagonist of Call Me By Your Name, the actress is an excellent friend and she loves that there is someone like her in the artistic environment they share. Lastly, she praised that she is such a down-to-earth and genuine girl.

