This is how the Game of Thrones actors would be if they were physically identical to their characters in the book

Technology advances fast and does not stop, in the interim it continues to give us, as avid information consumers, more and more accurate data and details about any situation in general. This is the case of the series Game of Thrones, which despite the fact that its last season premiered four years ago, and its Spin-Off that has not yet come to light is already in production for a second season, we continue to see more and more content about its characters and plots.

Fans of television adaptations of the homonymous novels written by George RR Martin have more than once exposed the most notable differences between the plot of the book and the series. But this time they have taken their curiosity to the next level by generating a kind of spoken portrait of the most prominent characters. The goal is to show significant changes in facial features between the actors of the HBO television drama and literary figures.

The art was made by a Vietnamese artist known on social media as @Msbananaanna, who made the work through artificial intelligence technology offered by the ArtBreeder website. The most obvious conclusion is that the casting of the HBO series is brutally good, “almost perfect”, according to netizens, since the descriptions fit the Game of Thrones books quite well. Here we show you a compilation of images that show the versus between what was seen on the small screen and what can be read in George RR Martin’s novels:

Daenerys Targaryen

She was played by actress Emilia Clarke, the most notable difference, apart from the fact that in the book the character was underage (13 years old), is that the girl actually had violet eyes.

Cersei Lannister

Characterized by Lena Headey, her biggest difference is also her age and her eyes, since in the book she is at least 31 years younger and her irises are emerald green.

Jaime Lannister

Nicolaj Coster-Waldau brought to life the character who has the same disparities as those of his sister and lover Cersei.

sansa stark

As for Sophie Turner, the only difference with her literary equivalent was the color of her eyes, which in the book are deep blue.

Brienne of Tarth

Incarnated by Gwendoline Christie, who does keep great physical distances with her character in the novel, since in literature her face and nose are much wider, her features are coarser, she has thick and swollen lips, many freckles, big and cute blue eyes and was truly less feminine.

Jorah Mormont

Iain Glen was played, who outside of the hair color, which was black and not blonde in the books, and his rather thinner face in real life, was very similar to his character.

Tyrion Lannister

Played by Peter Dinklage, his written version is much uglier than the actor, but the biggest discrepancy is that in the novels the character suffered from a heterectomy, that is, he had one black eye and the other green. Also, his forehead and head were quite a bit more prominent.