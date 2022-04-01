This is how the groups of the Qatar 2022 World Cup are defined; Germany and Spain together

2022-04-01

Brazil and Argentinathe traditional powers of South American football, avoided this Friday in the draw for the world the main threat to the top seeds, Germanywhich was in Cup 2 and was framed in the group of Spain. These two European teams, former world champions, will star in what will initially be the star duel of the first phase, which will open on November 21 with the opening match between the host qatar and Ecuador. See: The “group of death” left by the draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup Spain and Germany In any case, they will be the favorites to win the first two positions in group E, which are completed by Japan and a team to be decided, which will come out of the play-off that they will play in June. Costa Rica and New Zealand.

This is the second time in a row that Spain takes the theoretically least desired rival of Cup 2 of the World Cup draw, since in Russia-2018 it was in the same group as the Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

Spain and Germany they have met four times in World Cups and the last one brings back good memories for the ‘Red’, as they won 1-0 in the semi-finals of South Africa-2010, with a goal by Carles Puyol, as a step prior to their coronation a few days later with the mythical ‘Iniestazo’ of Soweto against Holland. Plus: Is the giant slayer coming back? Costa Rica could share a group with Spain and Germany if it advances from the playoff Brazil and Argentina They avoided the two great European threats in Cup 2, as they will also not have to meet the Netherlands in their group, which went to A, with the local Qatar, Ecuador and the African champion, Senegal. The Argentina from Leo Messi will experience a special reunion against his former coach Gerardo Martino, who is now at the helm of Mexico. Joining them will be Robert Lewandowski’s Poland and Saudi Arabia in Group C. See also: This is how the 2022 Qatar World Cup draw was lived minute by minute Brazil For its part, it will have two European teams in its key, Switzerland and Serbia, and one African, Cameroon. Among the most attractive duels in the first phase of the World Cup, Belgium-Croatia (Group F, completed by Morocco and Canada) and the Portugal-Uruguay (Group H, completed by Ghana and South Korea).