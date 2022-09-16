This is how the guests and hosts of Fiesta Mexicana showed off their outfits | Official site

Samantha Coiffer

The dysfunctional family showed off with its gala tachuche for the great celebration

On Channel 5 we celebrate what we are in Mexican party sharp at 9:00 pm, with a fun and patriotic celebration with great guests and your favorite drivers.

And of course, everyone showed off their incredible outfits for this very special night, in which our beloved Dysfunctional Family undoubtedly received an honorable mention.

From Mariana Echeverría with a touch of green in her accessories, to Faisy’s Tamaulipas jacket, check out the coolest:

We start with Margaleff, who adorned the verbena with her elegance and the red detail on her cufflinks:

And how about the dear Michelle Rodriguez who showed us a big smile that matched her accessories:

The winning couple of Inseparables could not be missing: Mariazel and Adrián Rubio, both very elegant in black to give the shout.

Do you remember Ale Muller from the very powerful CQ? The actress who was your crush in the series also accompanied us dressed in white.

The fun Daniela Luján was part of the celebration and we loved her jacket with a Mexican print, in which you could distinguish places in Mexico City such as the Palace of Fine Arts and the Alameda.

What do you think of the look of El Guana, who decided to dress in olive green?

Another of our favorites was that of Mariana Echeverría who combined her top with incredible long earrings.

And to close with a flourish, Violeta Isfel and her gala look impressed us with its brilliance:

What was your favorite? Tell us in the comments and thanks for joining us for a great Mexican night that undoubtedly brought the entire television family together.

See you next year to celebrate who we are and ¡Viva México!