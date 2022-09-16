Entertainment

This is how the guests and hosts of Fiesta Mexicana showed off their outfits | Official site

Photo of James James44 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read

Samantha CoifferSeptember 15, 2022 – 22:26

The dysfunctional family showed off with its gala tachuche for the great celebration

Install

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster

On Channel 5 we celebrate what we are in Mexican party sharp at 9:00 pm, with a fun and patriotic celebration with great guests and your favorite drivers.

And of course, everyone showed off their incredible outfits for this very special night, in which our beloved Dysfunctional Family undoubtedly received an honorable mention.

From Mariana Echeverría with a touch of green in her accessories, to Faisy’s Tamaulipas jacket, check out the coolest:

We start with Margaleff, who adorned the verbena with her elegance and the red detail on her cufflinks:

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James44 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read

Related Articles

Kim Kardashian Reveals the Expensive Purse North West Gets in Kris Jenner’s Will

20 seconds ago

Cinecittà is reborn with women: Angelina Jolie and Paola Cortellesi at the “Hollywood sul Tevere”

2 mins ago

Emma Watson falls in love with the perfect ‘manipedi’ and the blush that lengthens the feeling of summer

10 mins ago

The Umbrella Academy will have a fourth and final season

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button