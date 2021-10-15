News

‘This is how The Hunger Games changed my body’

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The Hunger Games was the turning point in the career of Jennifer Lawrence: the role of Katniss Evergreen was decisive in the ascent of the then very young actress to success, giving her worldwide notoriety and making her what she still is today, that is, one of the most appreciated (and paid) actresses in Hollywood.

The first film of the well-known saga was not, however, important only from a professional point of view: as told by Lawrence herself, in fact, the training sustained before and during the shooting of Hunger Games meant that his physique changed quite drastically in a short time.

The words of the actress were very clear in this regard: “It totally changed my body, its structure. Crazy, when I came back to edit my second film shoulders were wider 5 cm and my right arm 2 cm longer than my left arm, permanently“was Jennifer Lawrence’s account of it.

Loading...
Advertisements

Workouts for Hunger Games, remember, they included running, climbing, yoga, fighting, martial arts and archery: in short, really hard not to see the effects! To find out more about the issue, in the meantime, here you will find our in-depth analysis on the controversial relationship between Jennifer Lawrence and The Hunger Games.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
718
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
580
News

Cinema, all films out in October
562
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
489
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
430
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
379
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
342
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
341
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
305
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top