‘This is how The Hunger Games changed my body’

The Hunger Games was the turning point in the career of Jennifer Lawrence: the role of Katniss Evergreen was decisive in the ascent of the then very young actress to success, giving her worldwide notoriety and making her what she still is today, that is, one of the most appreciated (and paid) actresses in Hollywood.

The first film of the well-known saga was not, however, important only from a professional point of view: as told by Lawrence herself, in fact, the training sustained before and during the shooting of Hunger Games meant that his physique changed quite drastically in a short time.

The words of the actress were very clear in this regard: “It totally changed my body, its structure. Crazy, when I came back to edit my second film shoulders were wider 5 cm and my right arm 2 cm longer than my left arm, permanently“was Jennifer Lawrence’s account of it.

Workouts for Hunger Games, remember, they included running, climbing, yoga, fighting, martial arts and archery: in short, really hard not to see the effects! To find out more about the issue, in the meantime, here you will find our in-depth analysis on the controversial relationship between Jennifer Lawrence and The Hunger Games.