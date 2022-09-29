This is how the husband and twin daughters of the glamorous Sarah Jessica Parker are

couples Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick: silver wedding, a 37 million mansion and a new play

Forming a stable family was always one of the illusions of Sarah Jessica Parker (57) and has achieved it together with the actor Matthew Broderick (60), with whom he got married 25 years ago in an episcopal ceremony officiated by a sister of the protagonist of War games. This solid love has paid off with the birth of three children, James Wiklie (19) and twins Marion Loretta (13) and Tabitha Hodge (13), via a surrogate womb.

The actor posed tremendously proud with the women in his life in the Red carpet of New York during the presentation of the sequel to the return of the witches (1993), which re-stars Parker alongside Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy. The twins have inherited from their mother style and passion for fashion, in fact, they both wore high-heeled shoes from their parent SJP’s collection.

Matthew Broderick, husband of Sarah Jessica, with the actress and their daughters. GTRES

The young have remained away from the spotlight because their parents have wanted to protect them from supposed media harassment, although they are already beginning to make their first steps publicly and it is not ruled out that they become it girls. At the moment, both continue with their studies in one of the most elite private schools in Manhattan, where the family decided to establish their home.

But not just any home, since for almost a year they have lived in two adjacent urban mansions of 1,300 square meters plus another 200 of garden for which they paid 34.5 million of dollars. To date, Matthew has won two Tony Awards (the theatrical Oscar), de-stresses from filming by playing table tennis that he has been passionate about since childhood and learned to channel good energies thanks to the Japanese spiritual practice of reiki. He is extremely discreet about his private life, but in the past he dated the interpreters Helen Hunt (59) and Jennifer Gray (62). With the latter I lived a traumatic car accident during a holiday in Ireland when the two women in the other car died.

As for James Wiklie, who is about to turn 20, he was also trained in another prestigious school, the Ethical Culture Fieldston School, which Sean Ono Lennon, son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, also passed through. Nowadays is at Brown University, one of the most prestigious on the planet that is part of the Ivy League, a group of private and exclusive centers that form an elite association. John John Kennedy, Emma Watson, Ted Turner, senators and several dozen Pulitzer Prize winners have studied at that university.