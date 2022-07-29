This is how the increase in Fed interest rates could affect you

What is the impact of rising interest rates? 1:51

(CNN Business) — The Federal Reserve is redoubling efforts in its fight against inflation. This means that borrowing costs will be even higher for businesses and families.

The central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, the largest move since 1994.

The move follows the Fed’s decision to raise its rate by a half percentage point in May, the most significant rate hike in 22 years.

The Fed is expected to raise the rate by another three-quarters of a percentage point this Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The fact that the Fed is finally moving away from zero interest rates shows confidence in the health of the labor market. But the speed with which interest rates are expected to rise underscores his concern about the rising cost of living.

High inflation is likely to force the Fed to raise interest rates several more times in the coming months. Federal Reserve officials may even resort to other big rate hikes in an attempt to cool inflation.

Americans will experience this policy change through rising borrowing costs: It will no longer be too cheap to take out a mortgage or car loan. And cash deposited in bank accounts will eventually earn some interest, though not much.

The Fed speeds up or slows down the economy by raising or lowering interest rates. When the pandemic hit, the Federal Reserve made borrowing nearly free in an attempt to encourage household and business spending. To further boost the Covid-19 devastated economy, the US central bank has also printed trillions of dollars through a stimulus program called quantitative easing, better known as QE. And when credit markets froze in March 2020, the Fed put in place emergency credit facilities to prevent a financial meltdown.

The Fed bailout worked. There was no financial crisis because of covid-19. Vaccines and huge spending by Congress paved the way for a quick recovery. However, his emergency actions, and the delay in withdrawing them, also contributed to the overheating of the current economy.

Today, unemployment is at the lowest level in the last 50 years, but inflation is very high. The US economy no longer needs all the help from the Fed, so it is slowing down the economy through interest rate hikes. The risk is that the Fed’s actions are too much and slow the economy more than necessary, triggering a recession that leads to layoffs and unemployment.

Borrowing costs are on the rise

Every time the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, it becomes more expensive to borrow. This translates into increased interest costs on mortgages, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, student debt, and auto loans. Loans to businesses will also become more expensive, for both large and small.

The most tangible way this is happening is with mortgages, where expectations of rising interest rates have already impacted mortgage rates.

The 30-year mortgage interest rate averaged 5.54% in the week ending July 21. This figure is much higher than the same period last year, when it was 3%.

Rising mortgage interest rates will make it even more difficult to access a home as prices soared during the pandemic. That lower demand could cool prices.

The median price of an existing home sold in June soared 13.4% year over year to $416,000, according to the National Association of Realtors.

How much will interest rates rise?

Investors expect the Federal Reserve to raise the upper end of its target range to at least 3.75% by the end of the year, compared to 1.75% today.

For context, the Fed raised interest rates as high as 2.37% during the peak of the last rate hike cycle in late 2018. Before the Great Recession of 2007-2009, Fed rates reached as high as 5.25%.

And in the 1980s, the Paul Volcker-led Fed raised interest rates to unprecedented levels to fight runaway inflation. At its peak, in July 1981, the Fed funds effective interest rate exceeded 22%. (Borrowing costs will now come nowhere near those levels, and there is little expectation that they will rise so sharply.)

However, the impact of borrowing costs in the coming months will depend mainly on the pace, still undetermined, of the Fed’s interest rate hikes.

Good news for savers

Lower interest rates have penalized savers. Money sitting in savings, CDs, and money market savings accounts has generated next to nothing during the COVID pandemic (and for much of the last 14 years, actually). Compared to inflation, savers have lost money.

The good news, however, is that these savings rates will rise as the Fed raises interest rates. Savers will start earning interest again.

But this takes time to happen. In many cases, especially in traditional accounts at large banks, the impact will not be felt overnight.

And even after several rate hikes, interest rates on savings accounts will remain very low, below inflation and expected stock market returns.

Markets will have to adapt

Free money from the Fed was amazing for the stock market.

Zero percent interest rates drive down rates on government bonds, essentially forcing investors to bet on risky assets like stocks. (Wall Street even has an expression for this: TINA, which stands for “there is no alternative”).

The rate hike could also be a challenge for the stock market, which has grown accustomed to – if not addicted to – easy money. Markets have already experienced significant volatility amid concerns about the Fed’s plan to fight inflation.

But much will depend on how quickly the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, and how the underlying economy and corporate earnings perform after doing so.

At a minimum, the rate hikes mean that the stock market will face increased competition from boring government bonds in the future.

Lower inflation?

The objective of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases is to control inflation, without affecting the recovery of the labor market.

Consumer prices rose 9.1% in June from a year earlier, the fastest pace since December 1981. Inflation is nowhere near the Fed’s 2% target and has worsened in recent months.

Economists warn that inflation could worsen further as oil prices continue to break records in recent days, compounding uncertainty since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Everything from food and energy to metals became more expensive.

The high cost of living is creating financial hardship for millions of Americans and contributing significantly to low consumer confidence that is at its worst in a decade, not to mention President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings.

However, interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve will take time to start reducing inflation. And even then, inflation will continue to be subject to developments with the war in Ukraine, supply chain issues and, of course, Covid-19.

