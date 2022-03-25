This is how the international newspapers title the classification of Ecuador to Qatar

Although the Ecuadorian National Team fell to Paraguay in Ciudad del Este, this Thursday, March 24, the passport for Qatar 2022 is sealed for La Tricolor.

It was not the result that the Ecuadorians expected, but with both feet in the World Cup, the result of the match was forgotten. However, the world revolution captures the attention of the media around the world.

For the Argentine newspaper El Clarín, the repechage seems to be more important. “Uruguay and Ecuador go to the 2022 Qatar World Cup and three teams will fight for the Repechage,” they headlined.

Ecuador got a ticket for Qatar 2022 and smiled in Paraguay despite the defeat https://t.co/vQpd0aM2he – Clarin (@clarincom) March 25, 2022

Meanwhile, the popular Spanish newspaper Marca spoke of a “rollover” that the Ecuadorian National Team suffered due to the surprising result in Paraguay. “Ecuador is already a World Cup player despite taking a romp in Paraguay,” they published.

Many perhaps did not count on the thrashing of Ecuador (3-0)… which would be in the World Cup with the results that are being given so far #Qatar2022 #South American Qualifiers https://t.co/pu71FhDvph — BRAND (@brand) March 25, 2022

La Tri has not won a single away game against the Paraguayan national team. However, the locals apparently did not expect the result either, since the Newspaper Today of Paraguay titled with astonishment the victory of the albirrojos. “La Albirroja celebrates its ‘rebirth’ with an indisputable victory in the East,” they wrote.

#QualifiersQatar2022 – IT SERVES TO GAIN CONFIDENCE. ¡#Paraguay smiled again! https://t.co/k6AUnOCsLP – Newspaper TODAY Paraguay (@hoypy) March 25, 2022

On the other hand, ABC Newspaper from Paraguay rescued the great game of the locals by headlining the victory in this way: “Paraguay vs. Ecuador: a little light”. Within the bad news of Paraguay not being classified to the World Cup, the victory this Thursday, March 24, made them smile.

The Argentine portal Olé celebrates with Ecuador its classification to the world cup that among exclamations mentions the DT of Ecuador. “Alfaro to the World Cup with Ecuador!” the Argentines titled.

Ecuadorians, for their part, celebrate qualifying for Qatar 2022 together with Uruguay, Brazil and Argentina. At the moment, the playoff awaits Peru, Colombia or Chile.