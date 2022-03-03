This is how the international press reacted to the departure of Santiago Solari

The Eagles made the decision in the face of the team’s results crisis, penultimate in the Clausura 2022 tournament classification

America announced the dismissal of Santiago Solari as technical director and international media have reacted to the departure of the Argentine, who left Coapa after a series of poor results, but the draw against Gallos Blancos de Querétaro at the Azteca Stadium was the ‘ drop that broke the camel’.

Through their social networks, the Eagles made the departure of “Indiecito” official. The Argentine newspaper ‘Olé’ was one of the first media outlets to highlight the decision of the Azulcrema board of directors. The newspaper pointed out that the crisis of results led to the America to no longer trust the project of Solari.

“The situation was pressing. America was going through a terrible time and Santiago Solari was the main target of the crisis. After Querétaro tied it on Tuesday at the Azteca Stadium, the leadership got tired and made the most drastic decision : the ‘Indiecito’ cycle ended in Mexico,” Olé said.

🇲🇽🦅 End of cycle for Santiago Solari in Mexico’s Americahttps://t.co/Y6nGGWp5lj – Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) March 2, 2022

For its part, the Spanish program ‘Carrusel Deportivo’ shared on its social networks the Eagles’ statement on Solari and the numbers that led to his dismissal.

🚨 LAST MINUTE 💥 @America club dispenses with Argentine coach Santiago Solari 👔❌ The former Real Madrid coach leaves the Mexican club after just over a year in charge 📉 The club is penultimate in the league, with 6 points from 8 games pic.twitter.com/2dYB5k3VmV — Sports carousel (@carousel) March 2, 2022

The Iberian journalist and host of the program “El chiringuito de Jugones”, Josep Pedrerol, lamented the departure of the Argentine helmsman from the MX League and highlighted that Solari He is an extraordinary coach despite the fact that the results did not accompany him in Clausura 2022.

a pity Solari is a magnificent coach https://t.co/FGY0hhaHo8 – Josep Pedrerol (@jpedrerol) March 2, 2022

“Club América informs that the coaching staff concludes its cycle in the men’s first team. This decision becomes effective as of today,” América reported in a statement to the media.

Solari, former coach of the Real Madridcame to the Eagles to direct the Clausura 2021 tournament and, although his team showed high performance in the regular season in that championship and in the Apertura 2021, they were eliminated in the quarterfinals in both.

After losing the final of the Concacaf Champions League, last October, the crisis of results increased at the start of 2022, in which the Azulcrema team adds one victory, three draws, four defeats and six points that they have in penultimate place in the Clausura.