This is how the internet reacted to the 2022 Oscars

The delivery of the Oscars 2022 came to an end and the Academy achieved it: after several years in which interest in the awards fell, now they can ‘boast’ that they had one of their most striking ceremonies… and controversial by far. There were epic moments like the coronation of CODA as the Best Film of the year, in addition to the appearance of Francis Ford Coppola, Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino together in a great memory of The Godfather on its 50th anniversary.

And well, at this point, we were all witnesses of the great traffic jam that Will Smith tipped Chris Rock after the latter made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Practically, the evening of the 94th award ceremony had everything and of course the memes were not lacking at all.

Brief summary of the Oscars 2022

The Oscars 2022 they have been vibrant and controversial in every way, even since before the ceremony took place. First, because as always, moviegoers around the world began to make their predictions after the nominees were announced. Then came a bit of controversy after the decision of the Academy regarding pre-recording the eight categories of the award to broadcast them later in the transmission.

It must be said that the organizers, knowing that the awards show has dropped both in public interest and television audience in recent yearsThey put a lot of effort into making the ceremony more attractive… and as we said, they succeeded, although perhaps not in the planned way. Yes, the presentation of the statuettes, the stellar appearances, the musical acts and all that was exciting, but Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock (which many people speculate has been acted) has taken the attention, or at least put a ‘peculiar’ touch to the night.

But hey, after all this, there are memes and reactions.

Here the memes and the reactions of the award

Well, it was a night to remember (besides the controversy, no doubt). over here We leave you the complete list of winners of the Oscars 2022, HERE can relive the moment the coronation of CODA as Best Film (with everything and Eugenio Derbez) and then, we leave you some reactions about the ceremony. They tell us what their favorite moment was.

Criss rock after the deserved slap from will Smith #Oscar2022 pic.twitter.com/LbLjpLiNyW – cristian santoro (@zentraedi40) March 28, 2022

Billie Eilish always taking me to Olympus with her voice and with a tremendous song #NoTimeToDie #Oscars 2022 ❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/YFh9vL260l — 3 Grams (@_3Grams) March 28, 2022

“And that’s how it was in the #Oscars from 2022, *Will Smith* gave *Chris Rock* a madrazo by making fun of his wife and then gave a speech about love with his newly won Oscar in hand… and that’s how we all still remember him for the slap ” pic.twitter.com/E1ofDqgHoC – Cloudy ❤️‍ (@NubiaArizaga2) March 28, 2022

One of the presenters believing that groping actors is humor, Chris Rock in the middle of 2022 making jokes about body image (Will Smith’s wife’s alopecia) and Andrew Garfield did not win. I retire.#oscars pic.twitter.com/K39aTq7iXC – I rina (@beiribe) March 28, 2022

Will Smith, the only one capable of winning an Oscar and hitting a presenter on the same night#Oscar awards#Oscar2022 pic.twitter.com/mubbWfM1n7 – Mawenci Perdomo ⚡ (@yuliethmawenci) March 28, 2022

Everyone like this after Will Smith’s hit on Chris Rock #Oscar2022 pic.twitter.com/FFor5MNSx1 – Cesar Larreynaga (@Cesarlarreynaga) March 28, 2022

Latinos waiting for the part of Dolores, Camilo and Isabella to appear singing We don’t talk about Bruno and a rap came out of nowhere #Oscars #Oscar2022 pic.twitter.com/Y92hC0WxfZ — Akira (@AkiraRC5) March 28, 2022

We are all Nicole Kidman when we saw the [email protected] from Will Smith to Chris Rock. #Will Smith #Oscars2022 pic.twitter.com/CWGSvfLHc1 – SopitasFM (@sopitasfm) March 28, 2022

Let’s forget about Will Smith, the really important thing was having Francis Ford Coppola, the great Robert De Niro and the best of all, Don Al Pacino together on stage.#TheGodfather50 #The Godfather pic.twitter.com/BzABBgfjfX — WHO (@lobomarki) March 28, 2022