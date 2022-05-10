This is how the keys to the quarterfinals in the National League remained

After the end of the 22 days of the regular phase, this Sunday it was defined how the quarterfinals of the Clausura Tournament of the National League will be played.

The closing of the qualifying phase of the Closing Tournament from National League, provided interesting keys in the quarterfinals. One of the most striking series is that of Communications Y St. Lucia.

It is worth mentioning that the winner of the regular phase with 41 points was Comunicaciones, which on the last day defeated Xelajú MC 2-0, while Municipal secured second position by adding 40 after drawing 0-0 against Achuapa this Sunday.

While the individual titles, the tournament’s Top Scorer went to Isaac Acuña, from Santa Lucía, with 12 goals in 1,638 minutes played, while Rubén Darío Silva from Malacateco finished as Least Defeated Goalkeeper, with an average of 0.79, receiving 15 goals received in 19 games.

Communications vs. St. Lucia

The creams advanced to the final group in advance and this Sunday they sealed the regular phase with a flourish, after winning it and being above their archrival, Municipal. The creams defeated Xelajú MC 2-0 on matchday 22, who was left out of the big party. While Santa Lucía got into the league after drawing 0-0 in their direct duel against Iztapa.

Municipal vs. Achuapa

For its part, after remaining as leader for several days, Municipal was at the gates of winning the classification, which it could not achieve after its goalless draw against Achuapa, the same rival it will face in the quarterfinals. The “Cebolleros” finished in seventh position with 33 units.

Guastatoya vs. Old GFC

The yellow-breasted team finished the regular phase in third place with 37 points, after beating Cobán Imperial 4-0 on the last day. While Antigua GFC ranked sixth with 33 units, after their 1-1 draw against Malacateco.

Malacateco vs. Imperial Coban

Defending champion Malacateco advanced to the quarterfinals as fourth in the standings with 35 points after their 1-1 draw in Antigua. For their part, the “Princes” fell by a landslide and entered fifth position with 34.

