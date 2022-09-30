Health
This is how the last Nobel Prize in Medicine can revolutionize sport: from chilli peppers to football, the Tour or the marathon
Updated
The discovery of temperature and touch receptors has started a pharmaceutical career that is already reaching athletes. Capsaicin patches, the substance found in chili peppers, can dissipate heat and improve performance
Why do I feel hot when I eat a chilli pepper? Why does an infusion of mint refresh me? Why does it hurt if I catch my finger? Why do I notice that the floor is wet? The answer to all those questions lies in the receptors of potential t
