This is how the lethal “Kamikaze” drone that the United States will send to support Ukraine works: It weighs less than 3 kilos and fits in a backpack | International | News

The United States Government announced this Wednesday, March 16, a new shipment of weapons to assist the Ukrainians in the Russia-Ukraine conflict that has been going on since February 24.

Joe Biden put at the disposal of his counterpart, Volodimir Zelensky, a device known as the “Switchblade” or “kamikaze drone”, capable of reaching distant targets and then self-destructing.

This is how the dreaded “Kamikaze” drone works

The unmanned aerial vehicle is produced by the company AeroVironment Inc and used by US special forces since 2010, when units were secretly sent to Afghanistan for use against the Taliban, reported El Tiempo.

Its length does not exceed 61 centimeters and it weighs about 2.7 kilograms, making it easily transportable in a backpack.

It consists of a launch tube from which the “Kamikaze” drone emerges, which can remain in the air for several minutes and then “dive” into a target located at a long distance and explode.

Two models are mentioned on the manufacturer’s website: the Switchblade 300 and the 600. While the former has a flight time of 15 minutes and a range of 10 kilometers, the latter can stay in the air for 40 minutes and quadruple said range. rank.

The device transmits precise images of the surrounding area that guide it to impact against its target, whether it is a tank shelter, a light vehicle or one that is in a trench.

Despite its state-of-the-art technology, its price is relatively low compared to other systems. Each unit has a cost of six thousand dollars, according to the specialized firm Bloomberg.

Shipment of arms from the United States to Ukraine

Announcing the shipment of weapons to Zelensky’s troops, Biden said the new package demonstrates the “US commitment to provide its most advanced systems to Ukraine.”

In addition to the 100 drones that the Biden administration will send to the Ukrainians, the $800 million aid package includes various air defense systems urgently needed to defend urban areas.

It comprises 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems; 2,000 Javelin surface-to-air missiles; 1,000 light armor-piercing weapons; 6,000 AT-4 portable anti-tank weapons; 100 grenade launchers; 5,000 rifles, 1,000 pistols, 400 machine guns, and 400 shotguns; more than 20 million ammunition for small arms, grenade launchers and mortars; and 25,000 sets of helmets and bulletproof vests.