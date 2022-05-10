This is how the Liga MX quarterfinal games were

2022-05-09

Guadalajara became the last qualified for the quarterfinals of the Mexican soccer Clausura-2022 tournament on Sunday, beating the local Pumas 4-1 at the Akron stadium in the last round of the playoffs.

The ‘Chivas’ opened the scoring at minute 12 when, after a long ball, Cristian Calderón appeared in the Pumas area and anticipated defender José Galindo and goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera to make it 1-0.

The Pumas 1-1 reached the 19th when the Brazilian Diogo de Oliveira was projected forward with a frontal stroke, controlled the ball, entered the area and beat goalkeeper Miguel Jiménez.

Fernando Beltrán made it 2-1 for Guadalajara with a left-footed cross shot inside the area, at 51 after a combination with Alexis Vegas.

José Juan Macías appeared in the Pumas area and scored the 3-1 at 87, a pass from Sergio Flores.

The 4-1 for the ‘Flock’ was sentenced by Alexis Vega after a drop at 89.