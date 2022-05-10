This is how the Liga MX quarterfinal games were
2022-05-09
Guadalajara became the last qualified for the quarterfinals of the Mexican soccer Clausura-2022 tournament on Sunday, beating the local Pumas 4-1 at the Akron stadium in the last round of the playoffs.
The ‘Chivas’ opened the scoring at minute 12 when, after a long ball, Cristian Calderón appeared in the Pumas area and anticipated defender José Galindo and goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera to make it 1-0.
The Pumas 1-1 reached the 19th when the Brazilian Diogo de Oliveira was projected forward with a frontal stroke, controlled the ball, entered the area and beat goalkeeper Miguel Jiménez.
Fernando Beltrán made it 2-1 for Guadalajara with a left-footed cross shot inside the area, at 51 after a combination with Alexis Vegas.
José Juan Macías appeared in the Pumas area and scored the 3-1 at 87, a pass from Sergio Flores.
The 4-1 for the ‘Flock’ was sentenced by Alexis Vega after a drop at 89.
Earlier, at the Cuauhtémoc stadium, Puebla beat Mazatlán 3-1 on penalties, after drawing 2-2 in regulation time.
Diego de Buen made it 1-0 for Puebla with the collection of a free kick almost from the left corner of the area directed to the far post, at minute 4.
At 14, the Argentine Juan Segovia scored the 2-0 with a header after taking a corner kick from the left.
The Mazatlan ‘Cañoneros’ approached 2-1 at 37 with a shot by Brian Rubio inside the small area.
The 2-2 fell to 90+1, when Néstor Vidrio holed the ball with a point-blank touch in front of the Puebla goal.
The winner was defined in a penalty shootout where Antony Silva, Puebla goalkeeper, stopped two charges.
The ‘Cañoneros’ collected first and only Miguel Sansores scored; Jorge Padilla (deviated), the Chilean Nicolás Díaz (cut off) and Marco Fabián (cut off) failed.
For Puebla, the Argentine Federico Mancuello, Diego de Buen and Israel Reyes were right; only George Corral missed (deviated).
On Saturday, in the first round of playoffs, Cruz Azul beat Necaxa 3-1 on penalties, after drawing 1-1 in 90 minutes at the Azteca stadium.
At the BBVA stadium, Atlético San Luis also eliminated Monterrey 3-1 on penalties, after drawing 2-2.
In this way, the quarterfinals will be played as follows: Pachuca-Atlético San Luis, Tigres-Cruz Azul, Atlas-Guadalajara and América-Puebla.