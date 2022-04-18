This is how the Liga MX Repechage will be played, according to statistical prediction

The Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022 is close to coming to an end in terms of its regular phase and only tigers Y Pachuca are classified directly to the leagueMeanwhile he Puebla is the only one that has mathematically tied the Repechageso the rest of the teams dream of results, combinations and even ‘miracles’ to get into the Fiesta Grande del Futbol Mexicano.

With 3 days to go and 9 points to play, the Liga MX teams take out their calculators and calculate their mathematical possibilities for this tournament closure where the site fivethirtyeight has already drawn up a prediction where the America club is the ‘winner’, because according to the projection of the study carried out, the Eagles will go directly to the Liguilla and are one of the 4 main candidates for the title, following Pachuca, Rayados and Tigres.

Tigres (27%), Rayados (19%), Pachuca (17%) and América (9%) are the four candidates for the title, closely followed by Puebla and Cruz Azul (both with 7%).

Chivas and Pumas, two of the greats of Liga MX, only have a 2% chance of winning.

The study reveals that the eliminated teams would be Necaxa, Toluca, Tijuana, Querétaro, Mazatlán and FC Juárez, so the Repechage would be as follows:

Puebla vs. Saint Louis

Cruz Azul vs Leon

Atlas vs Cougars

Santos vs. Chivas

