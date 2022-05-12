This is how the LigaPro standings go after the tie between Barcelona SC and Emelec in the Clásico del Astillero | National Championship | Sports

Barcelona Sporting Club managed this Wednesday to tie at 1 against Emelec thanks to a goal towards the end of the game, in the so-called Shipyard Classicwhich faces the two most important teams in Ecuador.

Thus, the local team, coached by the Argentine Jorge Célico, kept the first option to win the first phase of the Ecuadorian soccer league at the end of this match that was still pending to be played as part of the eleventh day.

Emelec went ahead with a score from Colombian Alexis Zapata, in the 81st minute, but Michael Carcelén managed to equalize one minute from the end of the match.

The goal that gave the victory to Emelec was born from an error in the exit of the Barcelona defense, which the Argentine goalkeeper Javier Burrai also failed to control, of which Zapata took advantage.

The joy of the emelecistas, who put them on the way to fight in the last three rounds to win the first phase, was cut short thanks to a goal from Carcelén, who had come on to replace the Brazilian Leonai Souza.

The tie left a taste of defeat for the team led by Spanish coach Ismael Rescalvo, as they ended up with 22 points, against Barcelona’s 26.

For his part, Célico celebrated the distressing tie, since in addition to stopping Emelec, he distanced himself a little from Independiente del Valle and Liga de Quito, second and third in the standings, respectively, with 23 points both.

The dispute for the first runner-up ticket and the first classified for the group stage of the 2023 Copa Libertadores will be closed in the following three dates, in which Barcelona, ​​after the draw on Wednesday, raffled one of the closest rivals complicated of the tournament.

For its part, October 9 and Guayaquil City tied 2-2 in this match postponed for the ninth date, due to the poor state of the field of the “Alberto Spencer” stadium, where October 9 plays as a local, which remained bottom of the standings, with 7 points.

For the thirteenth date, Barcelona will receive Deportivo Cuenca, who stayed in the past dates without an option to win the first phase; Emelec will visit Orense, which also has no chance of reaching first place.

Meanwhile, Independiente will visit one of the colistas, University Technician, and Liga de Quito will receive Delfín.